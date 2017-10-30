The World Series Game 5 instant classic featured 4 comebacks, 7 home runs, and a walk-off victory for the Astros

source Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Game 5 of the World Series was another instant classic. The marathon game lasted over five hours and saw four wild comebacks and seven home runs. The Houston Astros are now just one win away from becoming World Series champions.

Game 5 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros was yet another instant classic, with ups and downs for both teams in a five-hour, 17-minute slugfest.

With the series tied 2-2, every at-bat felt as if it had the potential to change the course of the postseason, and, in many cases, it did.

After the Dodgers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, and extended it to 4-0 in the fourth, it seemed that starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw may already have had all the run support he would need to get through the game. But just as they had throughout the series, the Astros would come back.

In the bottom of the fourth, Carlos Correa smacked a double that brought home George Springer and put Houston on the board. The very next batter, Yuli Gurriel, hit a three-run homer that tied the game 4-4 and sent Houston into hysterics. (Gurriel made headlines in Game 3 for making a racist gesture at Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish. While Gurriel was suspended five games for the incident, his suspension won’t begin until the start of the 2018 season.)

The chaos continued in the fifth inning, with Cody Bellinger slamming a three-run home run that put the Dodgers back on top, only to see Jose Altuve match him in the bottom of the inning and make the game 7-7.

After a quiet sixth inning, the Dodgers were threatening again in the seventh. With a man on first, Bellinger laced a ball to center field. Springer dived for the ball but didn’t come close to making the catch, giving Bellinger an RBI triple and the Dodgers the lead yet again.

For a moment, it felt as if this would be the iconic image of the moment the World Series turned.

source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

But it would take Springer just minutes to redeem himself. Facing Brandon Morrow, who had not given up a home run all season, Springer stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the seventh and smacked a ball to left-center that tied the game yet again, this time 8-8.

Later in the inning, Altuve hit a double that brought in the go-ahead run, and then Correa belted a home run that gave the Astros an 11-8 lead.

But Houston would not get to coast from there. After the Astros gave up a run in the eighth inning, Brian McCann hit yet another home run that took the lead back to three. But in the top of the ninth, Chris Devenski walked the first batter he saw and then gave up a home run to Yasiel Puig that brought the game to a nail-biting score of 12-11.

Chris Taylor was then able to single and send Austin Barnes running home, knotting the game back up 12-12 heading into the bottom of the ninth. Closer Kenley Jansen shut down the Astros, sending the game into extra innings.

The Astros survived the top of the 10th and got two men on base in the bottom of the inning after McCann was hit by a pitch and Springer walked. The Astros sent in Derek Fisher to pinch run, and Alex Bregman stepped to the plate.

He would send the home crowd home happy.

Final score: Astros 13, Dodgers 12.

The series now heads back to Los Angeles, where the Astros will be just one win away from their first title in franchise history. The first pitch of Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:20 p.m. ET, with Justin Verlander on the mound for the Astros and Rich Hill expected to start for the Dodgers.