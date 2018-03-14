People are queueing for 2 hours to get a £6 lunch from the world’s first Michelin Star street food chef

- Hawker Chan is the world’s first street food trader with a Michelin Star.
- He will be serving 200 portions of his famous soya sauce chicken in King’s Cross until March 16th.
- Each portion comes with rice and beans and costs £6.
- Some punters queued for hours to get a taste of the famous dish.
Londoners queued for hours to get a taste of the world’s first Michelin Star street food today.
Hawker Chan is a Singaporean chef who’s famous for his soya sauce chicken dish, which is the dish that he’ll be serving at KERB in King’s Cross, London until March 16th.
The price of a portion is only £6 but there are only 200 portions each day, which is why people queue up for hours.
We went to King’s Cross to see the dish being prepared and speak to people who queued for it.
Watch the video to see what they thought.
Produced by Claudia Romeo