The worst movie of every year since 2000, according to critics

Each year in film, one movie enrages critics enough to earn the title of “worst picture of the year.”

To find out which movies of the 21st century critics have hated the most, we compiled the reviews aggregator Metacritic’s annual lists of all movie releases, and we selected the lowest scoring film from each year since 2000.

While 2017 has produced a number of awful films, none have topped the mind-bendingly bad concept and execution of “The Emoji Movie.” But a number of movies from previous years have scored even lower with critics.

Here are the worst films of every year since 2000, according to critics:

2000: “Strippers”

Critic score: 5/100

User score: 4.3/10

Summary: “Alan is having an horrendous day… he loses his job, money is missing from his bank account, he is evicted from his apartment, misses a date with his girlfriend and much more.”

What critics said: “Unbelievably awful celluloid-waster.” –New York Post

2001: “Freddy Got Fingered”

Critic score: 13/100

User score: 5.7/10

Summary: “MTV icon Tom Green co-writes, directs and stars in ‘Freddy Got Fingered,’ a film he calls a ‘touching story of a young man who desperately wants to make his daddy proud.'”

What critics said: “One of the most brutally awful comedies ever to emerge from a major studio.” – Variety

2002: “Vulgar”

Critic score: 5/100

User score: 2.2/10

Summary: “A man who performs as a children’s birthday party clown tries to piece his life back together after being gang-raped.”

What critics said: “Sure to appear in everyone’s worst-of lists at year’s end, to say nothing of a few bad dreams, Bryan Johnson’s Vulgar is an unclassifiably awful study in self- and audience-abuse.” –Village Voice

2003: “The Singing Forest”

Critic score: 1/100

User score: 3/10

Summary: “Two lovers, killed during the Holocaust, are reincarnated. The first soul to return now has a twenty two year old daughter who is now in love with her father’s past life lover.”

What critics said: “‘The Singing Forest’ was written and directed by Jorge Ameer, whose film ‘Strippers’ opened three years ago and remained the single worst movie I had ever reviewed — until now.” – The New York Times

2004: “National Lampoon: Gold Diggers”

Critic score: 6/100

User score: 2.5/10

Summary: “National Lampoon breaks new comedic ground as it explores the misadventures of two completely incompetent con men who, in desperation, turn their attention to the art of gold digging.”

What critics said: “So stupefyingly hideous that after watching it, you’ll need to bathe in 10 gallons of disinfectant, get a full-body scrub and shampoo with vinegar to remove the scummy residue that remains.” – The Washington Post

2005: “Chaos”

Critic score: 1/100

User score: 2.3/10

Summary:“Quite definitely one of the most brutal displays of violence ever set to celluloid, Chaos is a dark fairy tale of two young happy teens whose rose-colored contact lenses tint their wooded path a little too densely.”

What critics said: “Writer-director David DeFalco’s ugly, pointless and dishonest remake of Craven’s remake.” –L.A. Weekly

2006: “Date Movie”

Critic score: 11/100

User score: 2.9/10

Summary: “The twisted minds of two of the six screenwriters behind ‘Scary Movie’ skewer the romantic comedy genre.”

What critics said: “‘Comedy is hard,’ said Steve Martin. For the writers of ‘Date Movie,’ it’s apparently impossible.” –New York Daily News

2007: “Daddy Day Camp”

Critic score: 13/100

User score: 1.9/10

Summary: “Dads Charlie Hinton and Phil Ryerson are in another kid-harried adventure as they take over running a summer day camp. Armed with no knowledge of the great outdoors, a dilapidated facility, and a motley group of campers, it doesn’t take long before things get out of control.”

What critics said: “The unfunny jokes center on outhouses, vomit and flatulence. Gooding mugs, screeches, even hops up and down to no avail. Nothing can wring an ounce of comedy out of this sorry spectacle.” – USA Today

2008: “The Hottie & the Nottie”

Critic score: 7/100

User score: 2.3/10

Summary: “A woman agrees to go on a date with a man only if he finds a suitor for her unattractive best friend.”

What critics said: “Great actors make the craft look easy. In the Paris Hilton comedy ‘The Hottie and the Nottie,’ acting looks very, very difficult.” –New York Post

2009: “Miss March”

Critic score: 7/100

User score: 4.3/10

Summary: “‘Miss March’ tells the story of a young man who awakens from a four-year coma to hear that his once virginal high-school sweetheart has since become a naked centerfold in Playboy Magazine.”

What critics said: “Writer-director-stars Zach Cregger and Trevor Moore, of the Whitest Kids U’Know, here prove the crassest, most maladroit moviemakers you know.” – Entertainment Weekly

2010: “Vampires Suck”

Critic score: 18/100

User score: 4.3/10

Summary: “A comedy about contemporary teen angst and romance movies. Becca, an anxious, non-vampire teen, is torn between two boys.”

What critics said: “It’s a sloppy, tossed-off collection of parodic gags of vampire flicks and gratuitous pop-cultural references (oh, there will be pointless Lady Gaga gags!) that are below bottom-of-the-barrel.” – Time Out

2011: “Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star”

Critic score: 9/100

User score: 2/10

Summary: “Bucky is a small town grocery bagger, going nowhere in life – until he discovers that his conservative parents were once adult film stars!”

What critics said: “This may be the worst movie Pauly Shore has ever been in. Think about that.” – The New York Times

2012: “The Tortured”

Critic score: 9/100

User score: 4.2/10

Summary: “Craig and Elise had all the ingredients for an ideal life. … Then, on one sunny day, their perfect world is irrevocably shattered. Leaving their five year old son, Ben, alone for only a moment, Craig is horrified to see him being abducted from their own front yard.”

What critics said: “Lean, nasty, and patently absurd, ‘The Tortured’ plays like one long scream of agony.” – Village Voice

2013: “Scary Movie 5”

Critic score: 11/100

User score: 2.7/10

Summary: “A couple begin to experience paranormal activity after bringing their newborn son home from the hospital. With the help of surveillance cameras and various experts, they learn they’re being stalked by a nefarious demon, but in a funny way.”

What critics said: “‘Scary Movie V’ murdered my capacity to feel joy. ” – Village Voice

2014: “Septic Man”

Critic score: 8/100

User score: 2.6/10

Summary: “Jack, a sewage worker who’s determined to uncover the cause of the town’s water contamination crisis, gets trapped underground in a septic tank and undergoes a hideous transformation.”

What critics said: “Beyond its mere unfunniness and stupidity, Septic Man is criminally unimaginative.” – The Dissolve

2015: “United Passions”

Critic score: 1/100

User score: 0.7/10

Summary: “Three men-Jules Rimet (Gérard Depardieu), Joao Havelange (Sam Neill) and Sepp Blatter (Tim Roth)-establish FIFA and help make the World Cup the most popular sporting event in the world.”

What critics said: “As propaganda, United Passions is as subtle as an anvil to the temple. As drama, it’s not merely ham-fisted, but pork-shouldered, bacon-wristed, and sausage-elbowed.” –Village Voice

2016: “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Critic score: 2/100

User score: 4.7/10

Summary: “Dinesh D’Souza analyzes the history of the Democratic Party and what he thinks are Hillary Clinton’s true motivations.”

What critics said: “Little more than an extended version of the kind of political screeds that can be found online with only a minimum of effort, this is just a terrible movie.” – RogerEbert.com

2017: “The Emoji Movie”

Critic score: 12/100

User score: 1.7/10

Summary: “Unlocks the never-before-seen secret world inside your smartphone. Hidden within the messaging app is Textopolis, a bustling city where all your favorite emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone’s user.”

What critics said: “It is one of the darkest, most dismaying films I have ever seen, much less one ostensibly made for children.” – New York Magazine