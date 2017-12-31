The 25 worst movies of 2017, according to critics

- source
- Universal Pictures
Another year is about to end, and as we all praise the movies that we loved (and made billions), it’s also a time to look back on the ones that didn’t turn out so great.
The list of 2017’s worst-reviewed movies has a little bit of everything in it: the colossal box office duds, the movies that became nothing more than a joke on social media, and the one that cost its director a “Star Wars” movie.
Here are the 25 worst-reviewed movies of 2017, as rated by critics’ scores on Metacritic:
25. “The Book of Henry”
- source
- Focus Features
Metacritic score: 31/100
What a critic said: “‘The Book of Henry’ is the most misguided film since the 2003 Gary Oldman abomination ‘Tiptoes.’ [Director Colin] Trevorrow is slated to helm an upcoming ‘Star Wars’ film, so y’all have fun with that.” – The Austin Chronicle (Editor’s Note: Three months after the release of this movie, Lucasfilm announced it had “mutually chosen to part ways” with Trevorrow on “Star Wars: Episode IX.”)
24. “Absolutely Anything”
- source
- Lionsgate
Metacritic score: 31/100
What a critic said: “[A] depressingly inept comedy.” – Screen Daily
23. “Friend Request”
- source
- Warner Bros.
Metacritic score: 31/100
What a critic said: “An utterly idiotic movie that uses social media as a conduit for witchcraft and mayhem.” – The Wrap
22. “The House”
- source
- YouTube/Warner Bros.
Metacritic score: 30/100
What a critic said: “The film is a black hole that sucks comedy into its vortex, never to be seen again.” – Paste
21. “Daddy’s Home 2”
- source
- Paramount Pictures
Metacritic score: 30/100
What a critic said: “It should not exist, and the fact that it does is a slap in the face of anyone suckered into buying a ticket.” – The Globe and Mail
20. “Bright”
- source
- Scott Garfield/Netflix
Metacritic score: 29/100
What a critic said: “From the director of ‘Suicide Squad’ and the writer of ‘Victor Frankenstein’ comes a fresh slice of hell that somehow represents new lows for them both.” – Indiewire
19. “Literally, Right Before Aaron”
- source
- Screen Media Films
Metacritic score: 28/100
What a critic said: “A trite little comedy so jumbled, disconnected and bad you can’t believe it doesn’t star James Franco.” – New York Observer
18. “The Crash”
- source
- Vertical Entertainment
Metacritic score: 28/100
What a critic said: “These are all cartoon figures out of Frank Capra’s most feverish populist nightmares.” – RoberEbert.com
17. “Transformers: The Last Knight”
- source
- Paramount Pictures
Metacritic score: 28/100
What a critic said: “From the very beginning, this is an incoherent mess.” – RoberEbert.com
16. “CHiPs”
- source
- Warner Bros.
Metacritic score: 28/100
What a critic said: “Given the alternative between the big-screen ‘CHiPs’ and an antiquated, low-stakes episode of the original TV series, we’d pick the latter in a heartbeat.” – The AV Club
15. “Once Upon a Time in Venice”
- source
- Voltage Pictures
Metacritic score: 28/100
What a critic said: “A wincingly unfunny comedy caper.” – Los Angeles Times
14. “Flatliners”
- source
- Sony
Metacritic score: 27/100
What a critic said: “It often feels like Flatliners is trapped between multiple genres without knowing exactly what kind of movie it wants to be, and the result is a confused mess.” – Entertainment Weekly
13. “The Ottoman Lieutenant”
- source
- Paladin
Metacritic score: 26/100
What a critic said: “‘The Ottoman Lieutenant’ is an overwrought nurse romance merged with a history lesson, a combination that is hard to take as seriously as the film wants to be taken.” – The New York Times
12. “Arsenal”
- source
- Premiere
Metacritic score: 25/100
What a critic said: “‘Arsenal’ is garbage.” – Chicago Sun-Times
11. “Rings”
- source
- Paramount
Metacritic score: 25/100
What a critic said: “If crap movies carried penalties for inflicting torture on audiences, then ‘Rings’ would merit a death sentence.” – Rolling Stone
10. “Underworld: Blood Wars”
- source
- Screen Gems
Metacritic score: 23/100
What a critic said: “Like the four franchise fillers that preceded it, Underworld: Blood Wars is undoubtedly impervious to bad reviews. What it needs is a stake through the heart.” – Rolling Stone
9. “The Snowman”
- source
- Universal Pictures
Metacritic score: 23/100
What a critic said: “‘The Snowman’ is ugly and nasty, but that’s not the worst of it. The worst is that it’s boring and makes no sense.” – San Francisco Chronicle
8. “Father Figures”
- source
- Warner Bros.
Metacritic score: 23/100
What a critic said: “Watching ‘Father Figures’ is like finding a piece of food in the back of your fridge that you barely recognize, but know right away it’s not worth eating.” – The Wrap
7. “A Family Man”
- source
- Vertical Entertainment
Metacritic score: 21/100
What a critic said: “It’s run-of-the-mill, and crassly manipulative.” – The Guardian
6. “Geostorm”
- source
- Warner Bros.
Metacritic score: 21/100
What a critic said: “The only thing more reliable than bad weather is bad movies, and in that respect, ‘Geostorm’ is right on forecast.” – Variety
5. “Just Getting Started”
- source
- Broad Green Pictures
Metacritic score: 21/100
What a critic said: ‘There is both too much plot in ‘Just Getting Started’ and too little.” – The Wrap
4. “Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween”
- source
- Chip Bergmann/Lionsgate
Metacritic score: 17/100
What a critic said: “The scariest thing about Boo 2! is the idea that ‘A Madea Easter’ might be next.” – The Hollywood Reporter
3. “The Last Face”
- source
- Saban Film
Metacritic score: 16/100
What a critic said: “[A] stunningly self-important but numbingly empty cocktail of romance and insulting refugee porn.” – The Hollywood Reporter
2. “The Layover”
- source
- Vertical Entertainment
Metacritic score: 15/100
What a critic said: “‘The Layover’ is an appalling movie.” – ReelViews
1. “The Emoji Movie”
- source
- Sony
Metacritic score: 12/100
What a critic said: “There are plenty of words that can describe The Emoji Movie. Here are a few of them: Unfunny. Saccharine. Nonsensical. Painful. And, of course, crappy. (If you prefer the poop emoji, that works too.)” – ScreenCrush