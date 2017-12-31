The 25 worst movies of 2017, according to critics

caption “The Snowman.” source Universal Pictures

Another year is about to end, and as we all praise the movies that we loved (and made billions), it’s also a time to look back on the ones that didn’t turn out so great.

The list of 2017’s worst-reviewed movies has a little bit of everything in it: the colossal box office duds, the movies that became nothing more than a joke on social media, and the one that cost its director a “Star Wars” movie.

Here are the 25 worst-reviewed movies of 2017, as rated by critics’ scores on Metacritic:

25. “The Book of Henry”

source Focus Features

Metacritic score: 31/100

What a critic said: “‘The Book of Henry’ is the most misguided film since the 2003 Gary Oldman abomination ‘Tiptoes.’ [Director Colin] Trevorrow is slated to helm an upcoming ‘Star Wars’ film, so y’all have fun with that.” – The Austin Chronicle (Editor’s Note: Three months after the release of this movie, Lucasfilm announced it had “mutually chosen to part ways” with Trevorrow on “Star Wars: Episode IX.”)

24. “Absolutely Anything”

source Lionsgate

Metacritic score: 31/100

What a critic said: “[A] depressingly inept comedy.” – Screen Daily

23. “Friend Request”

source Warner Bros.

Metacritic score: 31/100

What a critic said: “An utterly idiotic movie that uses social media as a conduit for witchcraft and mayhem.” – The Wrap

22. “The House”

source YouTube/Warner Bros.

Metacritic score: 30/100

What a critic said: “The film is a black hole that sucks comedy into its vortex, never to be seen again.” – Paste

21. “Daddy’s Home 2”

source Paramount Pictures

Metacritic score: 30/100

What a critic said: “It should not exist, and the fact that it does is a slap in the face of anyone suckered into buying a ticket.” – The Globe and Mail

20. “Bright”

source Scott Garfield/Netflix

Metacritic score: 29/100

What a critic said: “From the director of ‘Suicide Squad’ and the writer of ‘Victor Frankenstein’ comes a fresh slice of hell that somehow represents new lows for them both.” – Indiewire

19. “Literally, Right Before Aaron”

source Screen Media Films

Metacritic score: 28/100

What a critic said: “A trite little comedy so jumbled, disconnected and bad you can’t believe it doesn’t star James Franco.” – New York Observer

18. “The Crash”

source Vertical Entertainment

Metacritic score: 28/100

What a critic said: “These are all cartoon figures out of Frank Capra’s most feverish populist nightmares.” – RoberEbert.com

17. “Transformers: The Last Knight”

source Paramount Pictures

Metacritic score: 28/100

What a critic said: “From the very beginning, this is an incoherent mess.” – RoberEbert.com

16. “CHiPs”

source Warner Bros.

Metacritic score: 28/100

What a critic said: “Given the alternative between the big-screen ‘CHiPs’ and an antiquated, low-stakes episode of the original TV series, we’d pick the latter in a heartbeat.” – The AV Club

15. “Once Upon a Time in Venice”

source Voltage Pictures

Metacritic score: 28/100

What a critic said: “A wincingly unfunny comedy caper.” – Los Angeles Times

14. “Flatliners”

source Sony

Metacritic score: 27/100

What a critic said: “It often feels like Flatliners is trapped between multiple genres without knowing exactly what kind of movie it wants to be, and the result is a confused mess.” – Entertainment Weekly

13. “The Ottoman Lieutenant”

source Paladin

Metacritic score: 26/100

What a critic said: “‘The Ottoman Lieutenant’ is an overwrought nurse romance merged with a history lesson, a combination that is hard to take as seriously as the film wants to be taken.” – The New York Times

12. “Arsenal”

source Premiere

Metacritic score: 25/100

What a critic said: “‘Arsenal’ is garbage.” – Chicago Sun-Times

11. “Rings”

source Paramount

Metacritic score: 25/100

What a critic said: “If crap movies carried penalties for inflicting torture on audiences, then ‘Rings’ would merit a death sentence.” – Rolling Stone

10. “Underworld: Blood Wars”

source Screen Gems

Metacritic score: 23/100

What a critic said: “Like the four franchise fillers that preceded it, Underworld: Blood Wars is undoubtedly impervious to bad reviews. What it needs is a stake through the heart.” – Rolling Stone

9. “The Snowman”

source Universal Pictures

Metacritic score: 23/100

What a critic said: “‘The Snowman’ is ugly and nasty, but that’s not the worst of it. The worst is that it’s boring and makes no sense.” – San Francisco Chronicle

8. “Father Figures”

source Warner Bros.

Metacritic score: 23/100

What a critic said: “Watching ‘Father Figures’ is like finding a piece of food in the back of your fridge that you barely recognize, but know right away it’s not worth eating.” – The Wrap

7. “A Family Man”

source Vertical Entertainment

Metacritic score: 21/100

What a critic said: “It’s run-of-the-mill, and crassly manipulative.” – The Guardian

6. “Geostorm”

source Warner Bros.

Metacritic score: 21/100

What a critic said: “The only thing more reliable than bad weather is bad movies, and in that respect, ‘Geostorm’ is right on forecast.” – Variety

5. “Just Getting Started”

source Broad Green Pictures

Metacritic score: 21/100

What a critic said: ‘There is both too much plot in ‘Just Getting Started’ and too little.” – The Wrap

4. “Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween”

source Chip Bergmann/Lionsgate

Metacritic score: 17/100

What a critic said: “The scariest thing about Boo 2! is the idea that ‘A Madea Easter’ might be next.” – The Hollywood Reporter

3. “The Last Face”

source Saban Film

Metacritic score: 16/100

What a critic said: “[A] stunningly self-important but numbingly empty cocktail of romance and insulting refugee porn.” – The Hollywood Reporter

2. “The Layover”

source Vertical Entertainment

Metacritic score: 15/100

What a critic said: “‘The Layover’ is an appalling movie.” – ReelViews

1. “The Emoji Movie”

source Sony

Metacritic score: 12/100

What a critic said: “There are plenty of words that can describe The Emoji Movie. Here are a few of them: Unfunny. Saccharine. Nonsensical. Painful. And, of course, crappy. (If you prefer the poop emoji, that works too.)” – ScreenCrush