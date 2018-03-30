The 19 worst original names of famous bands

There’s no telling if Van Halen would have still become one of the most successful rock acts of the 1980s if they had settled on their original choice of band name, “Rat Salad.”
A number of other famous bands initially intended to go by names that were equally questionable or cringe-worthy.
From the banal “On a Friday” (Radiohead) to the offensive “The Young Aborigines” (The Beastie Boys), we turned to a comprehensive Billboard article on the subject for this list of some of the many terrible names that bands wisely avoided.
Here are the 19 worst original band names of famous bands:
Van Halen
- source
- Reuters/Lee Celano
Original name: Rat Salad
Kiss
- source
- Getty
Original name: Wicked Lester
Destiny’s Child
- source
- Getty
Original name: Girl’s Tyme
Red Hot Chili Peppers
- source
- Rob Carr/Getty
Original name:Tony Flow and the Miraculously Majestic Masters of Mayhem
Goo Goo Dolls
- source
- Getty
Original name: The Sex Maggots
The Beastie Boys
- source
- Getty
Original name: The Young Aborigines
Radiohead
- source
- Jim Dyson/Getty
Original name: On a Friday
Pink Floyd
- source
- Keystone Features/Getty Images
Original name: The Tea Set
Maroon 5
- source
- Evans Vestal Ward/Getty
Original name: Kara’s Flowers
Pearl Jam
- source
- Getty
Original name:Mookie Blaylock
Coldplay
- source
- Tabitha Fireman/ Getty Images
Original name: Starfish
Nirvana
- source
- MTV
Original name: Pen Cap Chew
The Bee Gees
Original name: Rattlesnakes
Blink-182
- source
- Getty
Original name: Duck Tape
Creed
- source
- Getty
Original name: Naked Toddler
The Grateful Dead
Original name: The Warlocks
Earth, Wind & Fire
- source
- Getty
Original name: The Salty Peppers
The Cure
- source
- Neilson Barnard/ Getty Images
Original name: The Obelisk
Black Sabbath
Original name: Polka Tulk Blues Band