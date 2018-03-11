Xi Jinping is known as a ‘princeling,’ gets compared to Winnie the Pooh, and loves American movies — and now he’s China’s most powerful leader in decades

caption China’s President Xi Jinping waits to meet with outgoing Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying at a hotel in Hong Kong, China, June 29, 2017. source Reuters

Xi Jinping has become China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

He is the first leader since Mao to be alive at the time his name was written into the Chinese constitution, has overseen an almost unparalleled purge of corrupt party officials that has solidified his power, and faced opposing factions within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) head on.

China’s parliament overwhelming endorsed a plan Sunday to get rid of presidential term limits, which would allow Xi to stay in power for life.

While his origins are not exactly humble, Xi learned to survive and thrive in China’s brutal political landscape the hard way.

Xi’s father was a Chinese Civil War veteran who eventually served as vice premier under Chairman Mao. The elder Xi would later be purged from the party as part of Mao’s Cultural Revolution.

The following years were chaotic for Xi’s family; his father was relocated to a factory in central China, his sister died after years of harassment and abuse, and Xi Jinping was ripped away from his privileged upbringing and sent to the countryside as a “sent-down youth.”

From there, Xi managed to join the Party, and rise through its ranks until he became the General Secretary in 2012, and president in 2013.

Take a look at the life and rise of Xi Jinping here:

Xi Jinping was born in 1953 and was the son of Xi Zhongxun, a veteran communist who fought in the Chinese Civil War and served as a Vice Chairman for Mao after the People’s Republic of China was established in 1949. Because of this, Xi enjoyed a privileged upbringing at first.

caption Five-year-old Xi Jinping (left) with younger brother Xi Yuanping and father Xi Zhongxun in 1958. source Wikimedia commons

In 1966, when Xi was in middle school, Mao launched the Cultural Revolution. It was a brutal time as Mao called on the people to get rid of old traditions, remnants of private ownership, and political enemies — including Xi’s father — through force.

caption Over a million Red Guards, carrying flags and a huge statue of Chairman Mao, at the October 1 celebrations in Beijing, 1966. source Getty Images

With his father purged from the party, Xi’s privileged upbringing was torn apart. He was forced to work in the countryside as part of Mao’s Down to the Countryside Movement, which attempted to force people in cities to work in factories and farms in rural China.

caption Government officials being sent to work in the countryside, 5 July 1957. source Wikimedia commons

Xi was apparently always known to be a soft spoken and gentle person. Other laborers who worked with him in the countryside rated him a six on a ten-point scale.

caption Incoming Chinese President Xi Jinping casts his vote into a box during the fourth plenary meeting of the National People’s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People on March 14, 2013 in Beijing, China. source Feng Li/Getty Images

Xi is also very well read. He is a fan of Mark Twain, having said that he wanted to see “the picturesque scenery of the Mississippi” after reading his novels. He is also a fan of Hemingway.

caption Xi Jinping reads at the Great Hall of the People during the third plenary session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) in Beijing March 10, 2013. source Reuters

It has also been reported that Xi likes action movies. One of his favorite movie is “Saving Private Ryan,” according to diplomatic cables released by WikiLeaks.

caption Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects troops at the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison as part of events marking the 20th anniversary of the city’s handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2017. source Reuters

Xi has been compared to Winnie the Pooh, the cartoon bear made by English author A. A. Milne. The comparison is made by opponents of Xi, who say that the teddy and the president share similar physical characteristics.

Xi Jinping’s wife, Peng Liyuan, was one of China’s most famous opera and folk singers. She reportedly thought Xi looked “uncultured and much older than his age,” but was impressed when she spoke to him. He later said he decided within 40 minutes to ask her to marry him.

caption Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, attends the welcoming banquet for the BRICS Summit, in Xiamen, China September 4, 2017. source Reuters

Xi Jinping has a 25 year old daughter named Xi Mingze. Not much is known about her because of the Xi family’s attempts to keep her out of the spotlight. It is known that she attended Harvard under a pseudonym so as to maintain her privacy.

caption People walk down Massachusetts Avenue in Harvard Square, July 30, 2009 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. source Getty Images

When the Revolution was over, Xi stayed in the countryside and became a member of the Communist Party. He rose through the ranks and spent the next few decades in various positions in a number of provinces, including Hebei (1982–1985), Fujian (1985–2002), Zhejiang (2002–2007), and Shanghai (2007).

caption Xi Jinping, then the Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party in Zhejiang Province, chats with then US Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, September 19, 2006. source Reuters

Xi also spent part of 1985 in Muscatine, Iowa, researching US agriculture. During this trip he spent two weeks with an American family, and met then-governor Terry Branstad, who is now the US Ambassador to China. Xi refers to him as an “old friend.”

caption Xi Jinping (C) talks with then-Governor Terry Branstad and the Dvorchak family, the family he stayed with for two weeks in 1985. President Xi was visiting Muscatine, Iowa in February 2012 as part of a state trip. source Reuters

In 2007, Xi was named head of Shanghai’s Communist Party branch. He only kept this position for seven months before becoming a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, the most powerful group of politicians in China.

caption Xi Jinping (foreground) as a new member of the Politburo Standing Committee, gives a speech at the fourth plenary session of the National People’s Congress, March 11, 2008. source Getty Images

Less than a year later, Xi was named Vice President to Hu Jintao, effectively securing his path to General Secretary, the highest ranking position in Chia.

caption Xi Jinping (L) shakes hands with his predecessor Zeng Qinghong after being elected Vice President during a plenary session of the National People’s Congress, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 15, 2008. source Reuters

In November 2012, Xi became the General Secretary of the Communist Party and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. Four months later, he became President of the People’s Republic of China.

caption Newly-elected General Secretary of the Central Committee Xi Jinping (L) speaks as he meets with the press with other new Politburo Standing Committee members, November 15, 2012. source Reuters

Xi reportedly told Putin in a meeting in 2013 “we are similar in character.” This, and the fact that some believe he is an admirer of Mao has led to many in the West to be cautious about him.

caption Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a Bilateral Meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on November 9, 2014 in Beijing, China. source How Hwee Young – Pool/Getty Images

Since coming to power, Xi Jinping has overseen one of the largest and significant purges of corrupt CCP members and political opponents in China’s history. In his first year alone he jailed over 266,000 party members.

caption Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a toast at the beginning of the welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People during the first day of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 14, 2017. source Reuters

Xi has also put more focus on modernizing and equipping the military, known as the People’s Liberation Army. To show his control, Xi oversaw a massive parade that involved 12,000 troops, 129 aircraft, and over 500 tanks, missile launchers, and other vehicles at the 90th anniversary of the PLA last July.