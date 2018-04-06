You can still attend Hogwarts, even if the owl carrying your letter never came – here’s how

You can pre-register for regular Hogwarts newsletters to be sent to your email in anticipation of the release of “Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Mystery” on April 25. YouTube/Jam City

Raise your butterbeers, because the J.K. Rowling’s magical world is coming to your smartphone screens very soon.

The “Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Mystery” game for mobile is set to be released for download on iOS and Android devices on April 25, and it promises to give you the Hogwarts experience you missed out on.

Players can create their own character in the game, before sending them off to Hogwarts for seven full years of wizarding education (something even Harry Potter didn’t get).

Apart from mastering spells in Defence Against the Dark Arts and brewing up a storm in Potions, students will get to duel, forge friendships with other students, and unlock mysteries within the castle. Like we said, you will get the full Hogwarts experience.

Also, don’t forget to look out for familiar faces from the insanely popular series.

The game will be set in the 1980s, so you’re not likely to meet Harry and gang as it’s way before their time.

However, you might bump into students of that decade, such as Nymphadora Tonks, Mr Ollivander, and of course, Dumbledore and other Hogwarts professors who never left.

The “mystery” in the game still remains a mystery, with the game trailer revealing very little.

The game was developed by Los Angeles-based mobile games studio Jam City, in a partnership with Warner Bros, and it’s interesting to know that the company’s made up of Harry Potter fans, so you’re in for an authentic experience.

“This game is a labour of love for our developers and artists, who are dedicated to creating the most magical entertainment and game play experience for everyone who adores J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World,” said Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City in a statement.

Meanwhile, Portkey Games is also set to launch an augmented reality Harry Potter game called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The game is set in the Fantastic Beasts era of the wizarding world, and might be a sequel of sorts to the Hogwarts-based game.

Similar to Pokemon Go, you’ll have to roam around your neighbourhood to search for magical creatures and complete adventures, while keeping an eye out for iconic characters.

Casting spells and discovering curious objects along the way will help you advance in your wizarding career as well.

The release date has not been set yet, but it is due for release sometime in 2018.

Looks like it’s going to be a good year ahead for muggles.