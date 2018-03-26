‘You’ve unleashed a tiger’: Johor Crown Prince resigns from Football Association of Malaysia in style

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has announced his official resignation from the Football Association of Malaysia. Facebook video

Few can make an entrance or exit as memorable as Johor’s Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Just 10 days after first announcing his decision to step down as president of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), Tunku Ismail confirmed his resignation at the Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLLP) Congress in Johor Baru on Sunday (Mar 25).

In a translated video published by The Star, the Crown Prince said he was often seen by other club owners as a competitor, instead of the FAM president.

“JDT is the best club in the country so many people judge me in a less intelligent manner,” he said.

Read also: Johor Crown Prince says there are people who want to oust him as president of football association

Earlier this year, Tunku Ismail had also hinted of his departure from FAM by saying he wanted to step down “the sooner the better”.

The owner of Johor Southern Tigers (JDT) also said at the event that he would now officially take the post of chairman at Malaysia Football League (MFL).

“MFL is today independent, and no longer dictated by FAM’s decisions. That is why I’m here to take care of the interests of all the clubs and teams. Now my responsibility as the chairman of MFL is to get more funds and sponsorship.

“I am going to be more powerful actually. You do not realise what you just did, you have unleashed a tiger,” he was quoted by The Star as saying.

A post on JDT’s Facebook page after the event said: “Daddy’s home. MFL… is where the money’s at. ***** better have my money (Rihanna).”

An edited video of the Crown Prince’s announcement also showed him saying goodbye to a room of attendees, as ‘Dirty Money’, a hip-hop song by Diddy, plays over the clip.

Donning sunglasses and a black leather jacket, he is filmed walking up to his wife before kissing his son on the head and saying: “I’m coming home.”

Like a boss, he then walked out of the building carrying his first-born daughter in one hand as a large crowd of supporters greeted and cheered him on.

Read also: Johor Crown Prince’s football club players just gave him a custom-designed Aston Martin