Yulia Skripal has been discharged from hospital after being poisoned with nerve agent

caption Yulia Skripal. source Sky News

The daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from hospital after being poisoned by nerve agent, doctors have confirmed.

Yulia Skripal collapsed next to her father in Salisbury on March 4 after being exposed to Novichok nerve agent. Both Skripals were in critical condition for about a month after their collapse.

Yulia’s condition upgraded from critical to stable on March 30, while her father was declared to be no longer in critical condition last Friday.

Yulia said in a statement last week that her strength “is growing daily” and described her experience as “somewhat disorientating.”

Prime Minister Theresa May said last month, before the Skripals’ recovery from critical condition, that the father and daughter “may never recover fully.” Viktoria Skripal, the ex-spy’s niece, also said they were “going to be invalids for the rest of their lives.”

Skripal’s niece Viktoria Skripal told the BBC: “Out of 99% I have maybe 1% of hope. Whatever it was has given them a very small chance of survival. But they’re going to be invalids for the rest of their lives.”

Britain has accused Russia of manufacturing the poison used in the attack. Russia, meanwhile, has repeatedly denied its involvement.

