Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu convinced the other medalists to join him on the podium in a great moment of solidarity

source Harry How/Getty

Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu won the gold medal in men’s figure skating.

Afterward, he invited the silver and bronze medalists onto his podium and put his arms around them.

Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu became the first repeat men’s figure skating gold medalist in 66 years on Saturday in Pyeongchang.

After two dominant performances in the short and long programs, Hanyu then embraced the Olympic spirit by inviting countryman Shoma Uno, the silver medalist, and Spain’s Javier Fernandez, the bronze medalist, onto his podium.

Both Uno and Fernandez seemed hesitant at first, but Hanyu insisted they join him.

source CBC/Olympics

They got closer, but still not onto Hanyu’s podium.

source CBC/Olympics

Finally, Hanyu got both of them onto his podium.

source CBC/Olympics

After the event, Fernandez said Hanyu told him he wished they both could have won gold.

“I told him, ‘Yes, Yuzu, but only one can be champion. Only one can have the gold medal,” Fernandez said.

Even with the sole gold medal, Hanyu still embraced the spirit of the games. That’s what the Olympics are all about.