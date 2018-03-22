Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a soccer star who once compared himself to God, is coming to MLS

caption Sweden 10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic during a European Qualifier Play-Off between Sweden and Denmark on November 14, 2015. source Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, an iconic soccer player who is known for his outrageous quotes, is leaving Manchester United to join the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic has, among other things, compared himself to God and claimed the World Cup is nothing without him in it.

Ibrahimovic’s arrival should draw attention to a Galaxy team that is dealing with a new cross-town rival.

One of the most famous soccer players in the world is coming to the United States to ply his trade for the Los Angeles Galaxy, and MLS press conferences should be getting a lot more interesting.

Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is heading to the Galaxy from Manchester United, as reported by The LA Times’ Kevin Baxter. Ibrahimovic is a talented and highly decorated striker, albeit one well past his prime at this point. He is also, even by the standards of professional athletes, overflowing with confidence.

Ibrahimovic is a man who has said the the World Cup – arguably the biggest, most popular sporting event in the world – is nothing without him in it, and when asked what he got his wife for her birthday, said: “Nothing. She already has Zlatan.” He also once compared himself to God in an interview, and claims he turned down a trial for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal as a 17-year-old because “Zlatan doesn’t do auditions.”

Once news broke that Ibrahimovic would be leaving Manchester United, he posted his farewell to the club on Twitter, in characteristic fashion.

Great things also come to an end and it is time to move on after two fantastic seasons with Manchester United. Thank you to the club, the fans, the team, the coach, the staff and everybody who shared with me this part of my history. #foreverred pic.twitter.com/vo1Gs3SUHL — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 22, 2018

Ibrahimovic is joining one of the most decorated clubs in MLS history, albeit one that needed to make a splash in the public eye, given a new MLS team in Los Angeles, LAFC, has recently begun playing.

Ibrahimovic has made only seven appearances for United this season, according to ESPN FC, as the effects of age and injuries, plus a crowded striker rotation for United, have made playing time difficult for him to come by.

