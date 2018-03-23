Zlatan Ibrahimović announced his arrival at LA Galaxy with a brilliant full-page ad in the LA Times

- source
- Getty Images
- Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimović has announced his arrival at LA Galaxy with a full-page advert in the LA Times.
- The advert has just five words: “Dear Los Angeles, You’re welcome.”
- The ego has landed.
Former Manchester United footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović placed a huge advert in Friday’s edition of the LA Times to announce his arrival at MLS team LA Galaxy.
Ibrahimović, who once compared himself to God, is a highly decorated striker. He has won league championships and major European titles at some of the world’s biggest clubs including Inter Milan, FC Barcelona, and Manchester United.
And now, aged 36, he brings his talents to Los Angeles – and he really wants you to know about it.
So Ibrahimović did what Ibrahimović does best – he took out a full-page advert in the LA Times His message was simple: “Dear Los Angeles, You’re welcome.” He then signed the advert.
See the advert below.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken out a full page advert in the @latimes announcing his arrival at LA Galaxy. Classic Zlatan. pic.twitter.com/TeFXM2De7e
— Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) March 23, 2018
Ibrahimović was also photographed in his LA Galaxy kit in an article in the newspaper.
As revealed first by ESPN FC yesterday lunchtime, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is off to MLS, and LA Galaxy. pic.twitter.com/UBWaKV98P0
— Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) March 23, 2018
As you can tell, the ego has landed.