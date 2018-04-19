‘A World Cup without me wouldn’t be a World Cup’: Zlatan Ibrahimović teases potential return to Swedish national team on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

caption The braggadocios superstar wouldn’t give a firm answer on whether or not he would be suiting up for Sweden, but heavily hinted at the possibility. source Jimmy Kimmel Live / YouTube

Zlatan Ibrahimović teased a potential return to international play with the Swedish national team during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

While Ibrahimović had retired from international soccer in 2016, he’s expressed interest in suiting up once again since Sweden qualified for its first World Cup in 12 years.

Ibrahimović was coy while responding to the question, refusing to give a straight answer but ending the conversation by saying, “A World Cup without me wouldn’t be a World Cup.”

Zlatan Ibrahimović seems to be taking to the Hollywood lifestyle swimmingly.

The braggadocios soccer star announced his plans to transfer to the Los Angeles Galaxy by taking out a full-page ad in the newspaper that read, “Dear Los Angeles, you’re welcome.”

Then, in his first game with the team, he backed up his boast with two enthralling goals that helped the Galaxy complete a comeback after starting the game down 3-0, defeating cross-town rival LAFC by a final score of 4-3.

With his unbelievable debut with the LA Galaxy, Ibrahimović has already brought MLS to the attention of a broader audience and made quite a name for himself in the City of Stars in the process.

During a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Ibrahimović continued his impressive tightrope walk of overzealous confidence and undeniable charm, much to the delight of the host and the crowd. But the most telling moment of the interview came when Kimmel pushed Ibrahimović on his status for the World Cup.

Ibrahimović initially answered vaguely, saying “I am going to the World Cup, yes.” Kimmel then pried a bit further – “Will there be cleats on the bottoms of your shoes?”

“I just said I’m going to the World Cup,” Ibrahimović replied. “If I say more, people will hang me, so I have to be careful what I say now.”

“They will?” Kimmel joked. “That seems like an extreme reaction to you wanting to play in a soccer match.”

In true Zlatan fashion, Ibrahimović ended the conversation, saying “I mean, a World Cup without me wouldn’t be a World Cup.”

You can watch the entirety of Ibrahimović’s appearance on the show below.

Ibrahimović retired from international competition in 2016, but has teased a potential comeback since his native Sweden qualified for the 2018 World Cup – their first time making the tournament in 12 years.

We won’t know if he’s actually made the team until we here word from the Swedish national team, but if they are looking for a player who has proven his ability to make a splash no matter where on the planet he’s playing, Ibrahimović would be an undeniable value to the squad.