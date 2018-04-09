‘Avengers: Infinity War’ star Zoe Saldana slams ‘elitists’ who look down on Marvel movies

Actress Zoe Saldana took aim at “elitists” who look down on Marvel and sci-fi movies, in an interview with Net-A-Porter.

Saldana said they should be “cognizant about what playing a superhero means to a young child.”

“You’re not just dissing me, you’re dissing what that child considers important in their world,” she said.

Saldana has starred in numerous sci-fi movies, and will return to her “Guardians of the Galaxy” character in this month’s “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Actress Zoe Saldana is no stranger to superhero and sci-fi films, and she thinks “elitists” who look down on them should consider what those movies mean to young children.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter, Saldana called out people in Hollywood who think actors in Marvel movies and other sci-fi films are “selling out.”

She said the characters these actors play inspire young children, and that these “elitists” should be a “little more cognizant about what playing a superhero means to a young child.”

“It’s these actors that understand the role that they play inspires a five year old who has one dying wish to meet a superhero,” Saldana said. “That actor takes time out of their life and sits down with that five year old and says, ‘I see you, I hear you, and you matter.'”

She continued: “You’re not just dissing me, you’re dissing what that child considers important in their world. I feel so proud to be living in space, to be playing green and blue aliens, to inspire, primarily, the younger generations. I remember what it was like to be young and to feel completely excluded out of the mainstream conversation of life because I was just little and unimportant and ‘other.'”

Saldana has played the Marvel character Gamora in both “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, and she’s returning to the role in this month’s “Avengers: Infinity War.”

She has also played a member of an alien race called the Na’vi in James Cameron’s “Avatar,” and Uhura in the “Star Trek” reboot. So she has plenty of experience acting in sci-fi movies.

