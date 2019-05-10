「DesignXcel」 Entering the “Great”,「DesignXcel」made its debut exhibition at 125th Canton Fair

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 10 May 2019 – Co-organised by the Design Council of Hong Kong, Federation of Hong Kong Industries, the second edition of 「DesignXcel」just made its debut exhibition in the largest and longest running international trade fair in China, at Hall B, 125th Canton Fair in Guangzhou.





The 「DesignXcel」mini exhibition was held at the 125th Canton Fair between 1st and 5th May 2019. The aim of the exhibition was to increase the exposure of the fruits of collaborations among the Greater Bay Area. The 5-day exhibition showcased 30 novel collaboration results and its success stories, spanning across different design related industries and academic disciplines including Graphics, Advertising & Visual Communication, Product & Industrial, Fashion & Image, Digital & Interactive, Architecture, Interior, Spatial & Environmental designs.





Launched in 2017,「DesignXcel」is the first and only programme that fosters sophisticated collaborations between industrial sectors and design freshmasonries. It sets out to act as the perpetual intermediate platform to spark meaningful commercial collaboration projects, bridging the gap between industrial sectors and generations to foster a culture of collaboration in the long run. Year by year, its goal is to establish an ongoing online & offline database for design graduates, industrial sectors and entrepreneurs.





With「DesignXcel」entering its second consecutive year, the project team has brought the「DesignXcel」programme to a bigger stage. Over the past December, it made a substantial presence at DesignInspire 2018 with over 600 sq meters of exhibition space, showcasing over 150 exhibits. DesignInspire is one of the largest design-related events in Hong Kong, with over 35,000 visitors witnessing the fruits of collaboration between design freshmasonries, industrialists and the education sector.





The Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) was established under Ordinance, Cap 321 of the laws of Hong Kong, in 1960. The objectives of the FHKI are to promote and foster the interests of Hong Kong’s industrial and business communities; to promote trade, investment, technological advancement, manpower development, and business opportunities in Hong Kong; and to represent business views and advise the government on policies and legislation which affect business.





Comprised of prominent leaders from various industries and academics, as well as professional designers, the Design Council of Hong Kong was established by the Federation of Hong Kong Industries in 1968. It is the oldest local non-profit organisation fostering the interest of the local design industry. The objectives of the Council include promoting and enhancing the importance of design in Hong Kong economic development, encouraging and facilitating the business community to add value to their products and services through the use of design, and enhancing Hong Kong’s design standards and quality through collaboration with professional and educational institutions.



