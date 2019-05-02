Pop-Tarts new cupcake-inspired flavors finally let you enjoy dessert for breakfast

Frosted Confetti Cupcake Pop-Tarts are topped with white icing and decorated with confetti rainbow sprinkles in bright primary colors, with a filling similar to Funfetti icing. This variety was actually briefly sold in June 2017, and has reportedly been the second-most requested flavor to return to the Pop-Tarts lineup.

caption Frosted Confetti Cupcake Pop-Tarts. source Kellogg Company

“At Pop-Tarts, we love to give fans the flavors they love most, and our research shows that over 50 percent of our fans eat Pop-Tarts as a snack,” Joe Beauprez, director of marketing for Pop-Tarts, said in a statement. “We reimagined the classic dessert in Pop-Tart form, giving our devoted fans more opportunity to enjoy this delicious, sweet treat any time of the day.”

The new flavors will hit stores in June, and a Pop-Tarts spokesperson told The Daily Meal that they will be sold nationwide wherever other Pop-Tarts flavors are sold.

Unfortunately, it'll be a month before these two flavors are released, but in the meantime you can sample some of the