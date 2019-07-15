Outback Steakhouse has a ‘Loaded Bloomin’ Onion’ topped with bacon, fries, and cheese that will set you back 2,960 calories

In 2016, Outback first launched the Loaded Bloomin’ Onion topped with fries, melted cheese, chopped bacon, spicy bloom sauce, and spicy ranch dressing. It costs $12.99, though prices may vary by market. The Loaded Bloomin’ Onion has 2,960 calories – but who dines out to eat healthy? Can’t relate.

In good, gluttonous fashion, Outback has also introduced four new “bloom-ified” dishes including a Bloom-Crusted Center-Cut Sirloin and Bloom-Crusted Fillet. Both are topped with a crust made from horseradish, butter, sweet onion, Bloomin’ Onion seasoning and a drizzle of spicy bloom sauce. Prices vary by cut and weight. If you don’t want a sirloin or fillet, you can add the topping to any steak on the menu like rib-eye, strip, prime rib and so on.

If you’re in the market for fried chicken, there’s a bloom-ified version of that too. The new Bloomin’ Fried Chicken is a sizable, boneless chicken breast hand-battered in Bloomin’ Onion seasoning, fried until golden brown and finished off with bloom sauce. It’s served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables for a grand total of $16.99.

Last but not least are new tangy barbecue Aussie Twisted Ribs. They don’t get the crust-like topping, but they do get a drizzle of the bloom sauce and a size of spicy house-made pickles. A small order is priced at $10.49 and a regular-sized rack rings in at $13.49. Hungry yet? These freaky fried bloom-ified dishes are available now for a limited time only, and will certainly not go down in history as the healthiest menu items at Outback Steakhouse.