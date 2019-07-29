Otter Pops are now brown, thanks to the company’s decision to ditch artificial flavoring

- source
- Otter Pops / Facebook
- Otter Pops – known for their vibrant pops of blue, red, orange and green – are now “colorless.”
- The company got rid of the artificial flavoring and dyes that gave the pops their classic, bright colors in favor of natural ingredients.
- The new-and-improved Otter Pops are made with 100 percent fruit juice and are a shade of brown that reflects their main component, apple juice.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
Read more: Sour Patch Kids ice pops now exist so you’ll want to run to the nearest grocery store
Even though these pops have been stripped of those vibrant artificial colors, all of the original flavors remain the same, including Louie-Bloo Raspberry, Sir Isaac Lime, Alexander the Grape, Poncho Punch, Strawberry Short Kook and Little Orphan Orange.
Here’s the short ingredients list in full: water, apple juice from concentrate, sugar and two percent or less of the following: natural flavors, citric acid, sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate.