Otter Pops are now brown, thanks to the company’s decision to ditch artificial flavoring

Read more: Sour Patch Kids ice pops now exist so you’ll want to run to the nearest grocery store

Even though these pops have been stripped of those vibrant artificial colors, all of the original flavors remain the same, including Louie-Bloo Raspberry, Sir Isaac Lime, Alexander the Grape, Poncho Punch, Strawberry Short Kook and Little Orphan Orange.

Here’s the short ingredients list in full: water, apple juice from concentrate, sugar and two percent or less of the following: natural flavors, citric acid, sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate.