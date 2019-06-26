1.7 million people are about to get S$1 billion in GST Vouchers and MediSave top-ups – here’s what’s coming

Recipients who have provided their bank account details will receive their cash payouts around two weeks earlier than those who have not. SPH

Notifications for a total of S$1 billion in GST Vouchers and MediSave top-ups are due to be sent out to 1.7 millions Singaporeans by July 5.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Wednesday (June 26) that eligible Singaporeans will receive the benefits between July and November.

Those who are eligible will receive text messages or letters to inform them of the benefits they will be getting.

Singaporeans can also view their GST Voucher (GSTV) benefits online at the GSTV website with their SingPass login.

The GSTV was introduced in 2012 to help lower and middle-income Singaporeans offset some of their GST expenses.

According to MOF, most citizens will automatically receive their GSTV payouts if they have signed up for the GSTV or any other government payout scheme in the past. Those who have not signed up for GSTV or past government payouts will be invited to do so by December 31.

Recipients who have provided their bank account details on the GSTV website will also receive their cash payouts around two weeks earlier than those who have not, MOF said.

Here’s what’s coming:

MediSave Top-ups for Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation

Expected date: July

Senior citizens from the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation will receive their MediSave top-ups in July, MOF said.

Merdeka Generation citizens will get a top-up of S$200, while Pioneers will get between S$200 to S$800.

GST Voucher–MediSave and 5-Year MediSave Top-Up

Expected date: August

About 520,000 Singaporeans aged 65 years and above in 2019 will receive up to S$450 in GSTV–MediSave, MOF said.

According to a table provided by MOF, a Merdeka Generation citizen aged 65 and living in an HDB flat will receive S$450 in MediSave top-ups. A Pioneer aged 85 living in an HDB flat will receive S$1,250 in MediSave top-ups.

In addition, Singaporeans who were born on or before December 31, 1969 and do not receive Pioneer or Merdeka benefits, will receive the 5-Year MediSave Top-up announced in the Budget.

The 5-Year MediSave top-up of S$100 will be credited annually from 2019 to 2023.

GSTV–Cash

Expected date: August

About 1.4 million Singaporeans are eligible for the GSTV–Cash payouts of up to S$300 each. This will be credited directly into their bank accounts.

GSTV–Cash (Bicentennial Payment)

Expected date: November

A special GSTV –Cash (Bicentennial Payment) announced in the 2019 Budget will also be given out to those eligible for GST-Cash. This payment of S$300 will cos the Government around S$410 million.

