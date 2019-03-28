1 HDB App Ohmyhome Enters Private Property Market with DIY Transaction Platform

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 March 2019 – Singapore’s #1 HDB app Ohmyhome announced today it has officially launched into the private housing market. Home buyers and sellers of private properties can now take advantage of the platform to manage and handle housing transaction journey on their own (DIY). Ohmyhome also introduced its suite of end-to-end services which include on-demand agent, mortgage advisory and legal services for the next step in the transaction process.

Having successfully facilitated more than 2,300 HDB resale transactions since its launch in 2016, Ohmyhome is now bringing its successful model into the private market. It has been Ohmyhome’s vision to extend its services to everyone in the housing market, including those looking to transact their private properties. Ohmyhome will also be able to serve the large market segment of HDB flat owners looking to move to a private property and vice versa. With the market expected to pick up after Q1 as home buyers and sellers re-enter the market, Ohmyhome offers them a DIY way for a simple, fast and affordable transaction.

Free-To-Use Platform to Buy and Sell on Your Own (DIY)

Completely free to use, Ohmyhome’s DIY platform connects home buyers and sellers directly to each other and helps them handle the transaction on their own. Without an agent, home buyers and sellers save on agent commission which is typically around 1% – 4% of the selling price.

A Different Kind of Agent Service

For those who prefer professional assistance with selling their house, they can opt for Ohmyhome’s tech-enabled full agent service. Ohmyhome professional agents are aided by technology that automate part of the transaction process such as advertising and generation of weekly performance analysis for the listings, and produce data-driven property reports.

To provide the highest service quality, Ohmyhome adopts a unique ‘engage the company, not just the agent’ approach. The home seller’s needs are first accessed before they are matched with the right in-house agent specializing in that geographic area and property type. Agents are supported by a dedicated team in customer service, marketing and technology, and provided unlimited marketing budget to accelerate the selling process, with the fastest deal closing recorded at three days. The full agent service, starting at 1% agent commission, provides a simple, fast and affordable home selling journey from search to closing.