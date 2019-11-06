Hotel review: I spent a night at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge and loved the waterfront location, city views, and how my room embraced nature

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in DUMBO is a five-star sanctuary for a sustainable stay, while responsibly embracing luxury.

Rooms seek to bring nature indoors, with living plants and repurposed wood and materials, many of which were locally made.

I spent a night in the entry-level Dumbo King Room, which starts at approximately $277 and felt far from standard with floor-to-ceiling views of New York. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it to those looking for an interesting alternative to staying in Manhattan, while still being able to access the city with ease.

I’m not one for glamping. Why spend hundreds of dollars to sleep in a fancy tent, when I can stay at a four or five-star hotel for the same price?

Though, the idea of embracing the outdoors while still enjoying plush comforts is appealing.

If you feel similarly, you’ll enjoy 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, which seeks to bring nature indoors, while offering all the high-end touchpoints of a five-star hotel.

I spent the night in a Dumbo King, which is the hotel’s entry-level offering. It felt like walking into what I imagine a hip Swedish treehouse might look like, with light wood, sleek stone, subtle lighting, and there was even a live moss plant fashioned into the bathroom counter. My floor-to-ceiling windows offered a stunning view of Manhattan, but when closed, I felt like I had escaped to a remote mountain cabin.

The hotel’s common spaces are similarly lush, open, and contemporary. The lobby, in particular, was filled with leafy plants and repurposed wood and materials, framed by views of lower Manhattan and, of course, the Brooklyn Bridge.

It’s the kind of place sophisticated Brooklynites staycation, and out-of-towners book for weddings, events, or easy access to the Financial District. The hotel is also popular with those that have exhausted standard sightseeing and want to experience a different part of New York.

My room was comped for review purposes, though standard rooms start at approximately $277 midweek, and can rise to the $350 to $500 range on weekends. In peak summer when the rooftop pool is open, or over holiday weekends, expect even higher prices.

It’s not inexpensive, but the rates are reasonable when you consider it’s a five-star hotel with a waterfront location, and standard rooms don’t feel like a compromise. And, it’s New York, and that’s the going rate for a luxury property.

I’d never pay that much to glamp, but for a five-star, indoor escape into nature, I believe 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge proves worth it.

caption The hotel has a prime location facing the Brooklyn Bridge as well as a riverfront park overlooking Manhattan, source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

When you live in New York, you often hit only a few select neighborhoods on a regular basis: where you work, where you eat, and where you sleep. So when I found myself spending the night at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, I was excited to check out an area I don’t regularly find myself in.

caption The hotel’s entrance is open and modern, a hint of what you’ll find inside. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Situated amid DUMBO and Brooklyn Heights, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is incredibly picturesque. Flanked by a leafy green waterfront park and historic, well-preserved Brownstones, this area of Brooklyn conjures images of classic, charming New York.

caption Co-working space or hotel lobby? These days, it’s hard to tell. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Walking into the lobby felt like entering a hip new co-working space. Long desks with Instagram-approved decor? A wall of plants surrounding by additional hanging greenery? Soaring, exposed ceilings? Check, check, check.

caption One of the best views of the bridge is found within the lobby lounge, as well as some guest rooms. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

In fact, I missed the front desk entirely, mistaking the concierge for it. Turned around, I waited in a short, but slow-moving, line to check-in when I arrived at 4 p.m. The line was so slow, I left and wandered around the lobby to eye the design closer, and snap a picture of the Brooklyn Bridge through giant windows.

When I returned, there were still people in front of me, but it was soon my turn and once at the front, check-in was a breeze.

caption The elevator looked strikingly similar to a sauna. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The elevators were super fast and lined with beams of wood lit from behind. Had there been a bench, I would have thought I had taken a wrong turn and ended up in the hotel sauna.

caption Everything is sustainable and eco-friendly, down to this little disc, which was actually my room key. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The mission at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is not only in support of hospitality, but sustainability. The brand believes in giving everything a second life and reducing waste responsibly, right down to the room key. I was handed this token at check-in, with my room number texted to me instead of written inside an envelope. It’s a great idea, though the key was a bit small and easy to misplace.

Inside my room, I found clothing hangers made from recycled paper, reclaimed barn wood, a shower timer to conserve water, and other eco-friendly products.

caption My room was the hotel’s standard offering but the views felt far from it. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Despite being a smaller, standard room, I found my Dumbo King to be impressive. The floor-to-ceiling views of Manhattan and the East River were commanding, and the window opened (somewhat awkwardly, truth be told) to a small Juliet balcony that’s really more for show than use, but was a cool feature.

caption There’s a partition dividing the bed from the partially open bathroom. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

My attention next turned to the room itself which somehow felt woodsy, raw, and modern all at once. Many of the design details came from local Brooklyn artisans and repurposed materials such as wood and steel. The neutral palette felt Scandinavian, and with the curtains drawn, I imagined I had escaped to a mountain treehouse.

A partition separated the bed from the bathroom, and my sleeping area also included plenty of storage and closet space (stocked with a yoga mat), minibar, a tap for unlimited filtered water (be gone plastic bottles), a flat-screen TV, and couch with small adjacent table that could function as a desk.

caption Note the box of moss. On brand yes, but I could have used more counter space. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The bathroom was decidedly moodier with dark stone and marble. There was also a live plant atop the sink counter. All rooms here feature living plants, and I thought this played nicely into the theme of bringing nature indoors. Though, sharing the room with my fiance, I could have used the extra counter space, which felt slightly limited for two people.

The bathroom was sleek but with some caveats: the sink was separated from the bed only by a partition, meaning, when I got up to use the facilities in the middle of the night, the noise of running water carried. And that’s not the only thing you’ll hear. The toilet is made private by opaque glass but it’s far from soundproof. In fact, noise seemed louder in there with an audible echo. Fortunately (or unfortunately), my fiance and I have encountered this many times in our travels together and weren’t too fazed, but I could see it as potentially uncomfortable for less seasoned partners.

Similarly, the adjacent shower lacked the opaque walls of the toilet and was entirely see-through with no real separation from the bedroom. Sultry? Yes. Appropriate for anyone other than a couple or solo traveler? Not exactly.

Many people who stay at this hotel are on-site for weddings and events. I can’t imagine getting ready while sharing the room with a family member or friend. I wasn’t able to see other rooms, but I’d be curious to know how that layout differs from rooms to suites.

caption Bath and body products are all preservative and paraben-free, with fresh scents inspired by nature. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Privacy issues aside, the shower is stunning, with a rainfall effect and marble details. Rooms have shower timers to help conserve water, though I didn’t see mine to utilize it.

caption Floor-to-ceiling windows open to Juliet balconies, but they’re more for fresh air. You can’t go out and stand on them. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Back to the views. The crown jewel of a hotel named for the Brooklyn Bridge are certainly views of its namesake, which upgraded rooms offer at an added cost. It would have been nice to see, but I did not feel that my views of just Manhattan were any kind of consolation prize.

Just be careful when the windows are open. From my room, I could easily see into others, including some suites with hanging hammocks (note to self: book that next time). This won’t be an issue however with rooms overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge, as they’re on the other side of the building.

caption Public spaces are incredibly photogenic. No doubt meant for your Instagram. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Greenery extends beyond rooms and the lobby. Little nooks throughout the hotel are carefully curated, especially common spaces and restaurants.

The hotel has three food and drink options: The Osprey, a sit-down restaurant for modern American fare; Harriet’s Rooftop and Lounge for cocktails and small bites, and Neighbors Cafe for breakfast, coffee, and pastries. I didn’t get a chance to try The Osprey, but the menu looked delicious and I’m planning to go back soon, even without staying at the hotel.

I grabbed an excellent coffee, sourced from Australian brewer Bluestone Lane, at Neighbors, which was as minimal and sophisticated looking, as all cool coffee shops need to be. The rooftop was closed during my stay, but I’d also love to return to take advantage of the seasonal pool and take in the views.

There’s also a small but functional 24-hour gym, outdoor space, places to sit and work, and a well-regarded spa.

caption A stroll around Brooklyn Bridge Park is a must. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The hotel sits right at an entrance to Brooklyn Bridge Park, a beautiful oasis of winding tree-lined paths for strolling, jogging, riding bikes, or simply savoring views of the city. It’s a must when staying at the hotel, as is exploring neighboring DUMBO and Brooklyn Heights. Both are charming and filled with chic storefronts and restaurants.

The River Cafe is a short walk away, as are favorites like Cecconi’s, Westville, Ample Hills Creamery, Shake Shack, Gran Electrica, Time Out Market New York, and, of course, the iconic Grimaldi’s Pizza. I stayed on a Thursday night and walked by the famous pie shop and was shocked to see no line at all at prime time.

And, it should go without saying, but walk across the Brooklyn Bridge if you’ve never done it.

source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge holds four-and-a-half out of five stars on Trip Advisor, ranking 9 out of 23 hotels in Brooklyn, and a score of 9.1 on Booking.com.

Guests love the eco-friendly atmosphere that they consider “calming” and “chic,” as well as highly-praised service, incredible views, and the rooftop pool and restaurant.

Negative feedback cites high room prices, noise from the rooftop, ferries, and wedding events (I did hear noise bleed, but it was hard to tell whether it was the TV next door, or from a private function that was happening), and rooftop crowds in summer season.

source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Who stays here: Guests attending a wedding or on-site event, couples, business travelers, and New Yorkers on a staycation.

We like: The pretty hotel grounds and design, with an address overlooking Brooklyn Bridge Park.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): A room with a view. The sights are hard to beat, but the room itself is equally lovely. In a city as nonstop as New York, the calming feel was much appreciated, and crawling into bed felt like a peaceful retreat.

We think you should know: The bathrooms offer little by way of privacy. It increasingly seems that the hallmark of a cool hotel means a bathroom leaving little to the imagination. That, combined with the sink near the bed, might not be for everyone. Consider an upgrade to help offset those challenges, if it’s a source of concern. Additionally, ask for a quiet room or risk hearing party and ferry noise. But I wouldn’t sacrifice a view for it; it’s why people pay a premium to stay here, so make sure you’re facing Manhattan if Brooklyn is too costly.

We’d do this differently next time: Book a suite or upgraded room, and in summer. I’d like to stay in a larger room with more bathroom space next time, and also be able to swim in the pool. A Brooklyn Bridge view would be cool to see, too.

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is a sanctuary for a relaxing, well-appointed stay. It can be pricey, but I felt better knowing that this wasn’t a place of throwaway luxury. Rather, the hotel has made it their mission to support sustainable practices and help reduce waste.

And while booking a room won’t come cheap, standard rooms are still generously sized and feel like an indulgence.

For those who love the feeling of nature, but also crave a high-end five-star hotel, look to 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. The views are incredible and staying here means you’ll be steps to a gorgeous waterfront park, the Brooklyn Bridge, and enjoy easy access to Manhattan – and Grimaldi’s Pizza.