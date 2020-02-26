If you’re going to splurge on one luxury hotel this year, consider 1 Hotel South Beach — with a private beach, 6 on-site restaurants, and 4 pools including a rooftop oasis, you’ll never want to leave

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

1 Hotel South Beach, the first US outpost of the high-end eco-luxury brand, is a gorgeous sanctuary for sophisticated travelers.

With a private beach, 6 on-site restaurants, and 4 pools including a stunning rooftop oasis, it has all the trimmings of a giant resort, but without any of the hectic energy. I spent one night and never wanted, or needed, to leave.

Rooms are incredibly chic, furnished using repurposed and recycled materials and start at $325, but only if you’re willing to visit in the hot summer offseason. That price more than doubles in winter and spring to upwards of $850. Here’s why I highly suggest saving to make the splurge.

Read all Business Insider hotel reviews here.

When I stayed at 1 Hotel in Brooklyn, I felt like I’d hidden away to a remote woodsy cabin in Scandinavia.

At the 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami, it was as if I were transported to a chic retreat in Tulum.

With modern beachy decor favoring bright white and cream hues, reclaimed washed wood, and leafy greenery, the hotel reminded me more of calming resorts I’ve stayed at in the Caribbean over buzzy South Beach.

It’s the kind of place you go when you desire a tranquil dose of serenity-laced luxury but consumed consciously.

Indeed, 1 Hotels are a champion of sustainability, eco-friendly practices, and green measures that go far beyond the lush lobby plants or cold-pressed juices served on-site.

The hotel generously celebrates nature by seeking to minimize its footprint in all ways possible. Everything is meticulously crafted to leverage local resources and mitigate waste. Pine was saved for headboards, wood from the property’s original boardwalk is used as planters, and reclaimed driftwood serves as guest room door handles. Even 7,500 pounds of local Florida coral was used for the property’s signature 1 monument out front.

There are 425 guest rooms and suites with four pools including a stunning rooftop oasis, beach club, a full-service spa, large gym, extensive meeting space, on-site boutiques, kids club, and seven food and drink options. And that’s all before considering the additional shops housed within the same complex. I spent about 24 hours on-property and never wanted, or needed, to leave.

But if I’ve painted an overwhelmingly idyllic picture, here’s where reality sets in. The 1 Hotel South Beach is not just immaculate, it’s also very expensive.

Rates start at $325 for a super spacious standard King Room with 700 feet, which is actually a fantastic deal. But that’s only if you’re able and willing to visit in the heat of summer. Check-in on a weekend in late winter or spring and that same room could cost you upwards of $850 per night. And that’s not even for an ocean view.

I stayed in a One-Bedroom Suite, comped by the hotel for review purposes and thought it was an incredible room, but at a starting price point of $843, it might not be the most accessible. Standard King Rooms still come with a living area and more space than the average hotel room. City views are cheapest at $325, but a balcony only brings you up to $375, and an ocean view starts at $609. It’s an indulgence, but so is staying here, and one you’ll likely never forget.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by 1 Hotel South Beach.

source Business Insider

caption The 1 Hotel South Beach lobby is open and bright. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The 1 Hotel South Beach is located on a busy block of Miami Beach housed in a large complex with trendy boutiques, restaurants, and fitness classes. My rideshare pulled into the driveway and shared the lane with Ferraris, Porches, and Teslas, a clear indicator of the affluence of the hotel’s guests.

Inside, however, the vibe was approachable and friendly, with no line to check in on a busy Monday morning when the hotel was also hosting a conference for J.P. Morgan. The crowd was mostly made up of attendees, as well as couples, groups of girlfriends, and some families with well-behaved children.

The lobby was open, bright, and airy, with soaring high ceilings and cream couches flanked by lush plants and wood accents.

caption The mural made from moss, adjacent to the front door of the lobby. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Next to the front doors, a giant floor-to-ceiling mural was fashioned out of moss depicting a male figure with his arms outstretched.

The check-in process was quick, and I was informed of many of the on-site venues, as well as 1 Hotel‘s room key, which is a recycled wood coin that must be placed in front of an elevator screen to request your desired floor.

source Business Insider

caption Hallways are mod and moody. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

My room was located on the eighth floor, and the hallway leading to my room was lit by warm yellow light softened by washed-out plank wood walls.

caption Hello, views. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

I was booked in a One Bedroom King Suite with Balcony and Ocean View, which was very large at 950 square feet and came with a separate large living room, kitchenette, bedroom, and one and a half bathrooms.

It was more than enough space for me and my husband, and would certainly make a great stay for any couple seeking a romantic and luxurious getaway, though I think families would make the best use of this room with its L-shaped couch and ample sleeping area.

The room was dimly-lit in the same yellow backlighting as the hallway that gave the whole space an overall glow. The lighting highlighted the neutral palette of soft white fabrics and reclaimed wood with raw edges used for everything from the work desk to the coffee table, lamp, and design accents.

caption The vantage point observed while standing on my balcony. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

I immediately made my way to the balcony, which overlooked the hotel’s main pool on the third floor, and the stunning ocean directly ahead. For an even closer vantage point, book an oceanfront room with a balcony.

caption The balcony is well-furnished with ample seating. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The balcony was well-sized with a daybed and a table and two chairs. This was the true highlight of the room, and like other Miami hotels, it’s hard to envision coming here and not facing the water. I made good use of the balcony to work, and would highly suggest booking a room with one for the indoor-outdoor flow.

caption The bedroom was large with many reclaimed and repurposed materials. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Back inside, the airy bedroom felt like a chic beach house with a driftwood plank wood wall, recycled pine headboard, and glass pendant lamps behind the comfortable King-sized bed with Keetsa mattress and organic bedding. In the living room, I sometimes heard noise from the hallway or above, but the bedroom was a quiet oasis where this light sleeper slept especially well. A small window offered a peek at the ocean, which was a lovely sight to admire when I woke up.

There were two large flat screen TVs, one in the living room and one in the bedroom, though I was surprised they were not equipped to stream Netflix or other apps, an amenity I’ve observed increasingly in high-end hotels.

There were two closets, one in the living room, and one leading from the bedroom to the full bathroom. There were two soft sweatshirt style robes that felt like wrapping myself up in a favorite old hoodie. Hangers, as well as laundry bags all bore signs indicating they were made from materials given a second life, which were nice reminders of the sustainable ethos of staying at 1 Hotels. It made for less traveler’s guilt for staying in such an extravagant space.

caption The bathroom was spacious, aside from the counter, which lacked space. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The master bath off of the bedroom was spacious with a soaking tub, walk-in rainfall shower, and toilet slightly separated from the sink area by another plank of wood. The sink was wide, with a wood stump next to it, but there wasn’t much room to leave toiletries on the counter. It made things feel messy quickly.

The shower was rainfall-style, with excellent pressure and large refillable shampoo, conditioner, and body wash containers to help reduce waste.

caption My room had this separate “kitchenette” though it was really just a sink and counter. The fridge was only for minibar items. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The room also included the use of in-room tablet to access digital periodicals, Bluetooth speakers, a climate and entertainment control system, high-speed Wi-Fi, Nespresso machine with organic coffee, fully-stocked minibar, HEPA air filters, a yoga mat, and unlimited triple-filtered water served in recycled glassware. All of the above amenities are included in every room type.

The kitchenette was small, and the fridge was fully stocked as a minibar so we couldn’t really use it to store drinks. For a full kitchen, book a Studio Suite, which is like a hip apartment.

I thought this was a pretty spectacular room, and should I visit in off-season when prices are a bit more attainable, or if I’m in Miami for a very special occasion and find myself with the budget to splurge, I wouldn’t hesitate to book it again.

However, I do think that standard rooms are equally lavish and differ only in that their living room and bedroom areas share the same space, and by view.

At 700 square feet, an Ocean View King Room is worth the upgrade over a city view to fully channel the tranquility of staying here. It’s similar to a suite and would be my pick for a quick couples’ getaway. The suites, however, are a great option for families or groups traveling together.

source Business Insider

caption A daily resort fee adds overall cost, but also grants access to this sweet spot. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The hotel isn’t short on places to lounge, tasty bites to eat, and beautiful drinks to imbibe.

I spent only one night here but could easily see myself returning for a few days and never needing, or wanting, to leave; there’s simply too much to savor within the hotel.

Of course, it all comes with an added daily resort fee of $43 per day plus taxes, which includes one umbrella per room, unlimited local calls, high-speed Wi-Fi, complimentary bicycle rentals, gym access with a robust schedule of fitness classes, beach and pool towels and chairs, plus the Tesla house car drop off service within three-miles of the hotel, which is available on request and based on availability. To keep track of all the hotel events and happenings, download the free app, they don’t waste paper here on printouts.

caption The rooftop pool is adults only and truly a tranquil oasis with gorgeous views. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The standout feature is the exquisite adults-only rooftop pool and picturesque Watr restaurant. Located 18 stories above the beach and surrounded by glass walls, the pool is only open to hotel guests aged 21 and over until 6 p.m., when the restaurant opens to the public and children are welcome.

It’s a sophisticated scene perched high in the sky. Poolside cabanas are available to rent based on a minimum spend, or you may order drinks and food such as sushi, sandwiches, and salads from the restaurant straight to your sun lounger. There are plenty of chairs, though I imagine they fill in quickly in peak season, especially if you want a coveted spot right next to the pool.

caption The Center Pool is the largest of the four pools. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

For less competition for a chair, there’s also the main Center Pool, which is a 30,000-square-foot family-friendly pool with seemingly hundreds of plush day beds, cabana rentals, and 180-degree ocean views. Food is served from the adjacent Sand Box restaurant with beachy cool seating atop actual sand, and dishes like fish tacos, salads, burgers, sandwiches and plenty of kids’ meals.

I checked out the area on a Tuesday afternoon and found it to be serene and relaxed and mostly empty. There were several extremely well-behaved children and the only noise came from soft tunes humming in the background.

If you’re traveling with kids and need a bit of “me” time, the hotel’s Seedlings program offers full and half-day kids care with activities that include story time and shell searches on the beach.

caption The Cabana Pool is small but serene. This hotel guest certainly had the right idea. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Directly below the Center Pool is the Cabana Pool, lined with 10 cabanas and two fully outfitted ultra cabanas for an extra indulgent experience. With a smaller but still sleek pool, the panoramic ocean view is framed by signature reclaimed wood and natural fabrics.

For even more choice, there’s the quietest South Pool, which also faces the beach and sees the fewest crowds.

caption 1 Hotel South Beach boasts 600 feet of private beach. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Of course, you can’t come to Miami Beach and skip the sand. The hotel offers a beautiful stretch of 600 private feet of beach filled with umbrellas and chaise lounges, fully serviced by waitstaff for food and drink service.

It’s also adjacent to a picturesque walking path, which is a great spot to explore South Beach or get a jog in. The hotel will also soon open a full beach club in the area between the pool and beach.

caption The hotel’s gym has something for every workout and tons of free classes. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Anatomy is the hotel’s health and wellness sanctuary, which is an outpost of a popular Miami fitness facility.

The space is quite large, with full cardio and weights, boxing bags, and plenty of room for cross-training, stretching, or core work.

Private training sessions or Pilates reformer instruction are also available for an added fee, and daily fitness classes are offered complimentary including HIIT boot camps, barre, yoga, and more. Check the hotel’s app for an up-to-date schedule.

caption The spa is a worthy indulgence. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Many 1 Hotels feature the revered Bamford Haybarn Spa, but the South Beach location was the first US iteration of the much-lauded luxury spa, named Florida’s Best Hotel Spa by the 2019 World Spa Awards.

A variety of holistic treatments and services are available including massages, facials, and more, in addition to a well-curated boutique located in the reception area.

caption Habitat is not to be missed for a meal. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

In addition to the aforementioned poolside restaurants, 1 Hotel South Beach includes three other on-site dining venues.

Habitat is 1 Hotel South Beach’s signature restaurant led by award-winning Chef Thanawat Bates, who incorporates his Thai heritage into American comfort favorites such as crab cakes or octopus.

The menu changes seasonally but leans into what’s fresh and available with hefty selections from land and sea. I ate dinner here, comped as part of my stay, and would absolutely return on my own, even if only for the truffle kale salad. All breads are baked fresh on-site, and cocktails are made from juices created from produce in the kitchen. The restaurant serves breakfast and dinner but is closed for lunch.

source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Adjacent to the gym, Plnthouse is a sun-soaked spot for a health-conscious take on everything from the expected cold-pressed juices and smoothies post-workout, to the unexpected in boozy ice cream and green cocktails.

Similar offerings are also available at Neighbors, the lobby coffee bar fit for any caffeine fix, with pastries, excellent smoothies, salads and sandwiches also on offer.

For a quick drink, Drift Bar in the lobby lounge area serves a selection of local beer, wine on tap, seasonal cocktails, and a menu of small plates from Habitat. Live music takes place every Thursday to Saturday evening.

source Business Insider

Occupying an entire city block on Collins Avenue, 1 Hotel South Beach holds a prime beachfront position in South Beach Miami.

You’re within walking distance of major South Beach restaurants and nightclubs, or a 20-minute ride to other popular neighborhoods such as downtown Brickell or the art-filled Wynwood and Design District areas.

The hotel is about a 40-minute drive from Miami International Airport.

source Business Insider

1 Hotel South Beach is ranked 2 out of 221 hotels in Miami Beach on Trip Advisor, with a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from previous guests.

Past guests rave about the ambiance and setting, as well as the excellent service and amenities. Writes one guest, “We just had the most relaxing few days and were so pampered! We had the most attentive staff looking after every detail from airport transfers, fresh fruit, and juice in the room, dinner and car transportation. We lounged and ate by the pool and were so well treated. Loved the food, the service, and the location. Can’t wait to return.”

Positive reviews far outweigh negative feedback, but complaints typically relate to long waits at check-in or for rooftop pool chairs, loud noise from the hallway, functional issues in rooms, and high food and drink prices.

source Business Insider

Who stays here: Sophisticated couples and families that appreciate high-end luxury hotels with a sustainable mission, and many conference attendees with events on-site.

We like: The peaceful well-appointed rooms and water views, as well as how everything incorporates natural surroundings, and the eco-friendly approach to luxury that more properties should emulate.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): All the amenities. With four pools, a spa, beach, gym and fitness classes, and so many restaurants and bars on-site, there’s so much to appreciate and enjoy that I never wanted to leave, and that was not a bad thing. This is a hotel I could absolutely visit for several days and leave feeling fulfilled, refreshed, and rejuvenated.

We think you should know: In addition to expensive room rates, the resort fee hovers close to $50 daily, and food and drink, while tasty, are also very costly. Save up, or plan to splurge, so you can enjoy accordingly.

We’d do this differently next time: I’d try a smaller room to see if I missed the space of a suite, and I’d stay longer to fully enjoy the pools and facilities.

source Business Insider

1 Hotel South Beach is an effortlessly chic retreat with all the amenities of a giant resort but executed with intimate, understated grace.

Service is as five-star as the accommodations, and everyone from sophisticated thirty-somethings to couples seeking a romantic getaway, business travelers, and families in search of an elevated family vacation will love staying here.

The biggest barrier to entry is the price, which for many, might remain out of reach. But if you’re willing to brave hot temperatures and visit off-season, or are looking for a worthy splurge to save up for, 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami won’t disappoint.