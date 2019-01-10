1-year-old baby Chanco – known for her voluminous hair – is the star of Pantene’s new campaign

Chanco is probably the cutest hair model in the history of shampoo ads. Instagram/ Pantene Japan

A one-year-old girl from Japan who became an Instagram sensation at a tender age of four months is now a Pantene hair model.

And she’s quite possibly the cutest hair model in the history of shampoo ads as well.

Chanco (or babychanco as she is known on social media) – who was born in Dec 2017 – is not only fronting advertisements for the shampoo brand in Japan, she is also the star of the P&G brand’s latest #HairWeGo campaign.

On Dec 22, Pantene Japan uploaded a video titled “The Hairy Tale”, telling the story of Chanco’s hair from her point of view.

In the video featuring Chanco, a narrator says: “Even when I was in my mommy’s tummy, I had lots of hair growing.”

“My mommy instantly fell in love with my hair. She’s always telling me how cute I am,” the voice-over adds.

But it then takes a sad turn.

“Everyone all over the world told me I look cute. Well, almost everyone… I wonder if that’s because I look a a little bit different?” the voice-over says, with examples of nasty comments illustrated on screen.

“But my mommy didn’t mind because my mommy loves my hair,” the narrator says.

The video then continues to encourage people to accept and love the qualities that make them different.

“And if everyone can learn to love their differences, this world may be a much nicer place,” she says, before ending off by saying: “My hair moves me forward.”

Chanco already has 329,000 followers on Instagram despite being on the platform for less than a year.

On January 7, Pantene Japan released an advertisement featuring the young model alongside Japanese television announcer, Sato Kondo, who is known for sporting elegant gray hair, People reported.

According to People, Chanco’s mother has no intentions of cutting her baby’s luxurious hair. Instead, she plans to maintain the child’s hair by “brushing and just let her live as she is”.

And if you’re wondering how she manages to keep that glorious bed of hair so fabulous, babychanco’s latest post may just have the answer.