10 best new cars, trucks, and SUVs for college freshmen

caption Toyota Prius. source Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images

Crossovers from Honda, Toyota, and Mazda offer the best combination of safety, value, and reliability for college-age drivers.

Vehicles from Nissan, Chevy, and Ford are also worth a look.

For some freshman, an electric car could be a superb option. Look no farther than the base Nissan Leaf. Doubts about EVs? Then the Toyota Prius is our top pick.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

You might send your kid off to college with new clothes and high ambitions, but you might also want to gift them some wheels.

Young drivers tend to benefit from a combination of safety, fuel-economy, and low car payments when it comes to their cars. But that doesn’t mean you should automatically look to the cheapest vehicles on the market. These are an options, but a solid, mass-market crossover from a Japanese manufacturer has always been an excellent choice.

That hasn’t changed, which is why most of the vehicles on our list fit that description. Still, we threw in a bit of variety.

Read on to explore the ten best new frosh-mobiles, in our opinion:

1. Honda CR-V. Base price: $24,500. The CR-V has been an outstanding first set of wheels since it was first introduced in the 1990s. This compact crossover combines Honda reliability with versatility, cargo capacity, and better than 30 mpg in highway driving.

source Honda

2. Mazda CX-3. Base price: $20,390. Subcompacts aren’t always the best choice for young drivers, but the CX-3 has a 5-star overall safety rating from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and an appealing price. It’s also plenty of fun to drive, thanks to its peppy 148-horsepower engine.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

3. Subaru Outback. Base price: $26,645. The Outback isn’t fancy, but it is a near-faultless wagon, with an industry-standard all-wheel-drive system and a great record for safety and reliability. If your freshman is headed to a school where it snows, the Outback is a no-brainer.

source Subaru

4. Toyota RAV4. Base price: $26,650. If you have any doubts about the CR-V, the RAV4 is Toyota’s version of the all-purpose crossover SUV. The front-wheel-drive version is worth a look.

source Toyota

5. Toyota Prius. Base price: $24,200. This is my personal pick for best college freshman-mobile. The Prius is reliable, has good cargo capacity, and with fuel economy of around 50 mpg, it would be very easy on a student’s budget.

source Toyota

6. Nissan Altima. Base price: $24,100. Young folks aren’t much interested in sedans, but for the money, the all-new Altima is among the best in the midsize market right now. It’s easy to drive and has an adequately powerful 188-horsepower engine.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

7. Chevy Blazer. Base price: $28,800. The reintroduced Blazer borrows styling from the Camaro and comes with either a 3.6-liter V6 engine, making 305 horsepower or a 193-horsepower four-banger. It’s an attractive, entry-level midsize crossover with some heritage.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

8. Nissan Leaf. $30,000. The Chevy Bolt is also a good choice, but the Leaf has been around a bit longer and provides more creature comforts. The base Leaf serves up 150 miles of range on a charge, ideal for a freshman who might be living close to home or driving infrequently at school.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

9. Ford Mustang. Base price: $26,670. In EcoBoost Fastback coupé or snazzy convertible trim, with a mere 310 horsepower, the Mustang is fun, but not too much fun — and an ideal sports car for a young driver.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

10. Chevy Colorado. Base price: $21,300. The Colorado singlehandedly revived the small-pickup segment in the US, which has been owned by Toyota. With superb infotainment and respectable 200-horsepower four-cylinder engine in the base model, the Colorado is a lot of truck for the money.