The 10 best used cars that sell for under $10,000, according to safety and reliability data

Car search engine iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of the 10 best used cars under $10,000.

The list exclusively includes cars that have received a good safety score from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety or received a 4.0 or higher on National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s crash test rating.

Of the 10 cars included, seven are produced by Japanese automakers Nissan, Toyota, Mazda, and Honda, with the latter populating the list three times.

Of the ten cars, seven are made by Japanese automakers Nissan, Toyota, Mazda, and Honda, with the latter populating the list three times via one Accord and two Civic builds. The other three vehicles on the list are produced by Korea-based Kia, and US-based Dodge and Chevrolet.

“The Accord and Civic are both popular vehicles known for their safety and reliability,” iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly said.

Ly also believes that the $10,000 price range allows potential car buyers to find “a safe and reliable vehicle in the generally lower-priced passenger car segment,” according to the study.

The search engine used data from over 6.1 million used cars sold between October 2019 and March 2020 for the study. It then compared the batch with iSeeCar’s previous “Longest-Lasting Cars” study, and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) safety scores or National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) ratings, depending on the vehicle. The average price for each model for all model years was then calculated.

The cars that were deemed long lasting, received a good safety score from IIHS or a 4.0 or higher on NHTSA’s crash test rating, and have an average price under $10,000 were then selected for this list. Keep scrolling to see the 10 cars that made the cut:

2012 Toyota Corolla: $9,655

caption 2011 – 2013 Toyota Corolla.

“The compact Toyota Corolla boasts impressive reliability ratings and good safety scores,” Ly said.

2012 Honda Civic (Sedan): $9,552

caption 2012 Honda Civic EX-L Sedan.

This is the second Honda Civic model on the list.

2013 Mazda Mazda6: $9,534

caption 2013 Mazda Mazda6.

“The Mazda 6 is known for its driving dynamics and strong reliability scores…” Ly said.

2012 Honda Civic (Coupe): $9,406

caption 2012 Honda Civic EX Coupe

This is the first of two Honda Civic models to make the list.

2011 Honda Accord: $9,363 (2013 model year pictured below)

caption 2013 Honda Accord Sport Sedan. (2011 version not pictured)

2012 Chevrolet Impala: $9,240

caption 2012 Chevrolet Impala.

Ly calls the family-friendly Chevy Impala a safe, comfortable, and roomy vehicle.

2011 Toyota Prius: $9,076

caption 2010 – 2011 Toyota Prius.

“Toyotas are known for their longevity, so even the older model vehicles on the list are smart vehicle purchases,” Ly – who claims the Prius has a “spacious” interior and great fuel economy estimate – said.

2011 Nissan Maxima: $8,863

caption 2016 Nissan Maxima. (2011 version not pictured)

2012 Kia Sedona: $8,254

caption 2012 Kia Sedona.

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan: $7,708