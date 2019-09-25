10 vehicles that are more expensive than they look

caption Looks like it was left in a barn. But it sold for $100,000. source H&H

Some cars cost more than they look like they should – often a lot more.

In some cases, this could be due a high-tech system, such as a hybrid powertrain.

In other cases, a car might be hand-built to order.

We’ve listed 10 examples, ranging from supercars to a car that was found in a barn.

For the most part, mass-market cars look mass, and luxury cars look luxe.

But sometimes, expectations are flouted. One can find expensive rides that look smashing but that are actually a bargain.

However, some cars also cost more than the look. There’s nothing wrong with that. And usually, it’s some high-tech system that accounts for the discrepancy.

Here are 10 examples:

Tesla Model 3: $39,000 (for Standard Range Plus with Partial Premium Interior and rear-wheel drive). I think the Model 3 is a sharp ride, but it could easily be mistaken for a Mazda3 that costs $21,000.

Range Rover HSE P400e: $96,000. Sure, Ranges ain’t cheap. But the hybrid powertrain adds about $6,000 to the price. And the SUV looks exactly the same as the non-hybrid version.

BMW X5 xDrive40e plug-in hybrid: $63,000. The stock X5 is about $59,000. So as with the Range Rover, the more advanced drivetrain tacks on thousands of dollars.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon: $38,000. Can drive through the zombie apocalypse and ride like farm equipment, but hasn’t been substantially redesigned in decades. Hey, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. But still charge forty grand.

GMC Yukon Denali: $68,000. The Yukon Denali is well worth the price, as it’s still cheaper than some large luxury SUVs. But If you’re used to Chevy and GMC pricing, you might endure a little sticker shock with this upmarket, full-size, near-luxury truckster.

Toyota Avalon: $36,000. While Toyota’s flagship sedan isn’t staggeringly expensive, it does top the base Camry by nearly $10,000.

Porsche 911 Targa 4: $110,000. The groovy automated targa roof means this drop-top version of the Carrera will set you back an extra $10,000, give or take.

Noble M600. $250,000. This purist’s supercar has none of the driver-assist features that have, in the view of the tiny bespoke UK-based company, have ruined motoring. Each example is hand-built. But that means a car that looks like it costs $150,000 runs WAAAYYY more. So worth it!

Ariel Atom: $53,000. It looks like a freaky little go kart, but the Ariel Atom is basically personal race car. Each is built to order. You can buy one already assembled for anywhere from about $50,000 to more than $100,000.

1964 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 Coupe, found in a barn. $100,000. Well, let’s face it — if you find a ruined vintage example of the car no less than Enzo Ferrari called the most beautiful ever, your bucket of rust might fetch a bit more than expected.

Read all about this rare Jag, which sold at auction in 2016.