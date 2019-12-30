10 changes that will affect Singaporeans in 2020, including 3-door buses and GST on your Netflix subscriptions

What’s coming in 2020? More BTOs, no e-scooters on footpaths, and nine new MRT stations. Avex Inc

As we welcome a new decade in history, next year already looks to be filled with fresh developments, including changes to CPF rules, HDB flats, public transport, and internet speed, among others.

Business Insider rounded up 10 key changes that will affect Singaporeans next year – so don’t be caught by surprise!

Here’s the full list of important updates:

#1: A 7% GST on online subscriptions like Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube

caption source Pixabay

The tax – which covers video streaming, online listings, and online subscriptions – is supposed to protect local retailers by levelling the playing field with overseas vendors.

Read also: Parliament: Bill passed to tax overseas services like Netflix from 2020

#2: E-scooters banned from footpaths, riders must pass test first

caption Nine cycling towns will have markings on footpaths reminding e-scooter users not to ride their devices. source Facebook/Land Transport Authority

Riders will be confined to 440km of cycling paths islandwide, instead of the 5,500km of footpaths they could use before.

Strict enforcement of the ban kicks in on January 1, with those caught riding on footpaths fined up to S$2,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

E-scooters and e-bike riders must also pass a theory test before they are allowed to ride their devices in public. The Government is looking into implementation, and will announce more details in due course.

Read also: E-scooters to be banned from Singapore footpaths from Nov 5

#3: Two 5G mobile networks are coming

caption source The Straits Times

At least two nationwide 5G networks will be ready next year, and the Government will assign the spectrum to mobile network operators by mid-2020, with standalone networks offering full-fledged 5G capabilities to cover at least half of Singapore by end-2022.

5G offers speeds 20 times faster than 4G, and allows VR, cloud gaming and live streaming of videos in 4K and 8K.

Read also: ‘Ultra reliable’ 5G is coming to Singapore next year – here’s what to expect

#4: 16,000 BTOs and two EC sites on offer

caption source The Straits Times

HDB is launching 16,000 to 17,000 BTO flats next year to cope with an expected surge in demand after it raised the income ceiling and gave more grants.

The fist batch of flats are in Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris and Tampines.

In addition, two executive condominium sites are opening up at Fernvale Lane (opposite Greenwich V) and Tampines Street 62 (next to the Tampines Expressway).

Read also: 16,000 BTOs are coming next year – here’s everything we know so far

#5: Bigger bursaries for uni and poly students, more childcare and kindergarten subsidies

caption source The Straits Times

Government bursaries will start covering 75 per cent of degree fees (up from 50 per cent currently), and 95 per cent of diploma fees (up from 80 per cent currently), with extra-large bursaries for medicine students.

From the next academic year, a university student on the bursary only pays about S$2,000 in annual fees, while a polytechnic student will pay just S$150.

In addition , the income ceiling for pre-school subsidies will be raised from S$7,500 to S$12,000, and the maximum additional subsidy will be increased for all income tiers by as much as S$240 per month.

Read also: Here are 3 key announcements PM Lee made at the National Day Rally that will affect millennials

#7: New buses with 3 doors, Thomson-East Coast MRT line opening

TEL 1 Stations Sneak Preview We are now putting the final touches to the Thomson-East Coast Line before the official launch of #TEL1 – are you ready for it? 🥳 Let us #TEL you about the new stations’ design in this exclusive preview video! 🤩 Join us at our Open House on 11 Jan 2020, 9am to 6pm, and see all the unique station design features for yourself! #GoodThingsMustShare #TEL1Opening #TEL #NewMRTStations Posted by Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Tuesday, 17 December 2019

New buses with three doors to ease commuter congestion will be rolled out after positive feedback from the public during trials.

Train and bus fares are also up 9 cents for those using fare card (20 cents for those using cash or single-trip tickets) while prices of an adult monthly travel pass are up S$8, and prices of monthly concession passes for students, NS men, senior citizens and the disabled are between S$1 and S$5.50 more.

In light of the new MRT lines, updated MRT maps and station signs will be installed, and the Thomson-East Coast line will open its first three stations (Woodlands North, Woodlands, and Woodlands South) on Jan 31.

By the end of 2020, six more stations are expected to open: Springleaf, Lentor, Mayflower, Bright Hill, Upper Thomson and Caldecott.

The upcoming Cross-Island Line will also begin construction next year.

Read also: LTA just unveiled plans for more MRT stations and a possible new rail line that could cut 40 minutes of travel time to the city

#8: CPF basic healthcare sum increased to $60,000 for those under 65

caption source The Straits Times

The Basic Healthcare Sum – which refers to the minimum savings needed for subsidised basic healthcare in old age – will increase from $57,200 to $60,000 to budget for an expected growth in MediSave use.

In addition, some CPF members above 65 will start getting higher monthly payouts next year, after the Government reduced the maximum payout age to 90 instead of 95.

Read also: CPF’s Retirement Sum Scheme payouts now ending at 90 instead of 95, as some elderly die with money left over

#9: Free passports for newborn babies

caption source Pixabay

Babies born next year get a S$70 passport fee waiver after the ICA changed its rules following public appeals. Applications must be submitted before the child’s first birthday on the ICA website.

Read also: ICA has new rules so more Singaporean babies get passports for free – here’s who’s eligible and how to apply

#10: Minimum smoking age raised to 20, all cigarettes in standard packaging

caption source The Straits Times

Starting January 1, only those aged 20 and above can light up – and from July, all tobacco products will be sold in a standardised packaging with enlarged graphic health warnings.

No logos, colours, or promotional information is allowed, and brand names will be printed in a standard colour and font style.

Read also: All tobacco products in Singapore will be sold in standardised packaging with enlarged graphic warnings from July 2020

Read also: