10 Chinese greetings for this Rat Year, from easy to super-fancy

Here are some greetings you can use, ranked from easy to super-cheem. Berita Harian

Visiting family for Chinese New Year and hoping to land huge red packets? Business Insider has got you covered.

We’ve compiled a list of 10 rat-themed traditional greetings that will wow even the most sophisticated relatives with your superb command of the Chinese language.

Here’re some greetings you can use, ranked from easy to super-cheem:

1. 鼠年大吉

Pinyin: shu nian da ji

Difficulty: ★✩✩✩✩

Meaning: Wishing you fortune in the Year of the Rat

2. 鼠年钱粘

Pinyin: shu nian qian nian

Difficulty: ★✩✩✩✩

Meaning: May you attract lots of money in the Year of the Rat

3. 鼠年 数金 数不完

Pinyin: shu nian shu jin shu bu wan

Difficulty: ★★✩✩

Meaning: Wishing you uncountable riches in the Year of the Rat

(This is a pun on the Chinese word for “count”, which is pronounced the same as “rat”.)

4. 鼠年运气好，财源滚滚到

Pinyin: shu nian yun qi hao, cai yuan gun gun dao

Difficulty: ★★✩✩

Meaning: May you have a lucky Rat year, and may riches flow to you

5. 金鼠旺财, 金鼠进宝

Pinyin: jin shu wang cai, jin shu jin bao

Difficulty: ★★★✩✩

Meaning: May the Year of the Golden Rat bring you great riches

7. 財源广進， 鼠运亨通

Pinyin: cai yuan guang jing, shu yun xiang tong

Difficulty: ★★★✩✩

Meaning: Wishing you fortune and luck in your endeavours in the Year of the Rat

6. 銀花万簇 迎金鼠

Pinyin: yin hua wan zu ying jin shu

Difficulty: ★★★★✩

Meaning: Silver flowers in bloom welcome the year of the Golden Rat

8. 福鼠迎春, 鼠兆丰年

Pinyin: fu shu ying chun, shu zhao feng nian

Difficulty: ★★★★✩

Meaning: Spring brings great fortune to those born in the Year of the Rat

9. 岁岁年丰添美滿，鼠岁丰登酒一船

Pinyin: sui sui nian feng tian mei man, shu nian feng deng jiu yi chuan

Difficulty: ★★★★★

Meaning: May your years be filled with happiness and abundance

(This saying relates a boat full of rice wine to abundance, as it equates to a good rice harvest.)

10. 财旺 福旺 运道旺，三鼠开泰 迎旺年

Pinyin: cai wang, fu wang, yun dao wang, san shu kai tai ying wang nian

Difficulty: ★★★★★

Meaning: May the Rat Year bless you with riches, luck, and auspices

(The phase is a play off the idiom 三阳开泰 (san yang kai tai), which refers to how the warm sun chases away winter and brings about refreshed life and luck in spring.)