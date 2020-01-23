10 Chinese greetings for this Rat Year, from easy to super-fancy

- Berita Harian
Visiting family for Chinese New Year and hoping to land huge red packets? Business Insider has got you covered.
We’ve compiled a list of 10 rat-themed traditional greetings that will wow even the most sophisticated relatives with your superb command of the Chinese language.
Here’re some greetings you can use, ranked from easy to super-cheem:
1. 鼠年大吉
- Pinyin: shu nian da ji
- Difficulty: ★✩✩✩✩
Meaning: Wishing you fortune in the Year of the Rat
2. 鼠年钱粘
- Pinyin: shu nian qian nian
- Difficulty: ★✩✩✩✩
Meaning: May you attract lots of money in the Year of the Rat
3. 鼠年 数金 数不完
- Pinyin: shu nian shu jin shu bu wan
- Difficulty: ★★✩✩
Meaning: Wishing you uncountable riches in the Year of the Rat
(This is a pun on the Chinese word for “count”, which is pronounced the same as “rat”.)
4. 鼠年运气好，财源滚滚到
- Pinyin: shu nian yun qi hao, cai yuan gun gun dao
- Difficulty: ★★✩✩
Meaning: May you have a lucky Rat year, and may riches flow to you
5. 金鼠旺财, 金鼠进宝
- Pinyin: jin shu wang cai, jin shu jin bao
- Difficulty: ★★★✩✩
Meaning: May the Year of the Golden Rat bring you great riches
7. 財源广進，鼠运亨通
- Pinyin: cai yuan guang jing, shu yun xiang tong
- Difficulty: ★★★✩✩
Meaning: Wishing you fortune and luck in your endeavours in the Year of the Rat
6. 銀花万簇 迎金鼠
- Pinyin: yin hua wan zu ying jin shu
- Difficulty: ★★★★✩
Meaning: Silver flowers in bloom welcome the year of the Golden Rat
8. 福鼠迎春, 鼠兆丰年
- Pinyin: fu shu ying chun, shu zhao feng nian
- Difficulty: ★★★★✩
Meaning: Spring brings great fortune to those born in the Year of the Rat
9. 岁岁年丰添美滿，鼠岁丰登酒一船
- Pinyin: sui sui nian feng tian mei man, shu nian feng deng jiu yi chuan
- Difficulty: ★★★★★
Meaning: May your years be filled with happiness and abundance
(This saying relates a boat full of rice wine to abundance, as it equates to a good rice harvest.)
10. 财旺 福旺 运道旺，三鼠开泰 迎旺年
- Pinyin: cai wang, fu wang, yun dao wang, san shu kai tai ying wang nian
- Difficulty: ★★★★★
Meaning: May the Rat Year bless you with riches, luck, and auspices
(The phase is a play off the idiom 三阳开泰 (san yang kai tai), which refers to how the warm sun chases away winter and brings about refreshed life and luck in spring.)
