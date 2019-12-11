The 10 cities with the most McDonald’s restaurants per capita are almost all in the South

- source
- McDonald’s is a symbol of American capitalism.
- Some cities remain more loyal to the Golden Arches than others. These are the 10 cities with the most McDonald’s restaurants per capita.
Americans love McDonald’s.
But some Americans love it more than others. The Golden Arches may be a global symbol of American capitalism, but back at home, the chain hasn’t been quite as successful in winning over Americans as of late. So what parts of America remain loyal to the world’s biggest burger chain?
According to a recent Apartment Guide study, these are the 10 cities with the most McDonald’s restaurants per capita.
10. Miami, Florida — 10.62 McDonald’s restaurants per 100k residents
9. Mobile, Alabama — 11.08 McDonald’s restaurants per 100k residents
8. Las Vegas, Nevada — 11.94 McDonald’s restaurants per 100k residents
7. Baton Rouge, Louisiana — 12.18 McDonald’s restaurants per 100k residents
6. Knoxville, Tennessee — 12.80 McDonald’s restaurants per 100k residents
5. Cincinnati, Ohio — 12.89 McDonald’s restaurants per 100k residents
4. Lakeland, Florida — 13.57 McDonald’s restaurants per 100k residents
3. Columbia, South Carolina — 14.24 McDonald’s restaurants per 100k residents
2. Dayton, Ohio — 15.64 McDonald’s restaurants per 100k residents
1. Orlando, Florida — 19.60 McDonald’s restaurants per 100k residents
