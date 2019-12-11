The 10 cities with the most McDonald’s restaurants per capita are almost all in the South

By
Irene Jiang, Business Insider US
Which cities remain the most loyal to the Golden Arches?

Hollis Johnson

Americans love McDonald’s.

But some Americans love it more than others. The Golden Arches may be a global symbol of American capitalism, but back at home, the chain hasn’t been quite as successful in winning over Americans as of late. So what parts of America remain loyal to the world’s biggest burger chain?

According to a recent Apartment Guide study, these are the 10 cities with the most McDonald’s restaurants per capita.

10. Miami, Florida — 10.62 McDonald’s restaurants per 100k residents

Getty Images

9. Mobile, Alabama — 11.08 McDonald’s restaurants per 100k residents

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

8. Las Vegas, Nevada — 11.94 McDonald’s restaurants per 100k residents

Dennis Hohl / EyeEm / Getty Images

7. Baton Rouge, Louisiana — 12.18 McDonald’s restaurants per 100k residents

Shutterstock

6. Knoxville, Tennessee — 12.80 McDonald’s restaurants per 100k residents

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

5. Cincinnati, Ohio — 12.89 McDonald’s restaurants per 100k residents

Aaron Bernstein/Reuters

4. Lakeland, Florida — 13.57 McDonald’s restaurants per 100k residents

Susilyn / Shutterstock

3. Columbia, South Carolina — 14.24 McDonald’s restaurants per 100k residents

Denis Tangney Jr / Getty Images

2. Dayton, Ohio — 15.64 McDonald’s restaurants per 100k residents

Shutterstock

1. Orlando, Florida — 19.60 McDonald’s restaurants per 100k residents

Javier Cruz Acosta/Shutterstock