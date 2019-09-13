10 cool, crazy, and weird world records Malaysia holds

Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Towers were the world’s tallest building in 1996, but have since been beaten by Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. Pexels

What’s Malaysia the best in the world at?

While the country has some cool achievements under its belt, it’s also got some that are just plain weird.

In the spirit of of Malaysia Day, Business Insider rounded up 10 of the country’s most notable entries in the Guinness Book of World Records:

#1: The world’s oldest Prime Minister (2018)

caption source Instagram/Mahathir Mohamad

Following Pakatan Harapan’s shock victory over incumbents Barisan National at the 14th General Election last year, Prime Minster Mahathir Mohamad officially became the world’s current oldest prime minister at the grand age of 92 years and 141 days.

He beat the previous record holder, Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd bin Abdul Aziz, who was 84 years old when he passed away in 2005.

Mahathir, who was born on December 20, 1925, was previously Malaysia’s PM between 1981 and 2003 – meaning he was 56 years old when he was first appointed.

The title of the oldest PM to be appointed for the first time is former Indian Prime Minister Morarji Ranchhodji Desai, who was 81 when he assumed office in 1977.

#2: The world’s biggest banknote (2017)

caption source Flickr/Bank Negara Malaysia Official

The largest legal banknotes in the world were made by Bank Negara Malaysia on December 29, 2017, and measure 22 cm by 37 cm.

Only 6,000 pieces of the note were created to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Federation of Malaya Independence Agreement.

While each note is technically RM600 (US$143), their actual sale value was RM1,700.

One note even sold for as much as RM78,000 at an auction, with bidders from China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Indonesia, The Star reported.

#3: The world’s heaviest train pulled using teeth (2003)

caption source Facebook/Rathakrishnan Velu

On October 18, 2003, Velu Rathakrishnan shocked the world by using nothing but his teeth his teeth to pull two KTM commuter trains weighing 260.8 tonnes (that’s 260,800 kilograms).

Velu, a vegetarian Hindu nicknamed “King Tooth“, pulled the trains for 4.2 metres along the railway tracks at Kuala Lumpur Railway Station.

He told reporters that he got his strength from an Indian form of meditation.

According to an AP report, Velu woke up at 4.30am every day to do jaw training, lift 250 kilograms of weights, and run for at least 25 kilometers.

His next tooth-pulling exploit is to pull an Airbus A380, weighing at least 277 tonnes, in April next year.

#4: The world’s fastest man to pierce four coconuts with one finger (2011)

caption source YouTube/Guinness World Records

Johor martial arts master Ho Eng Hui created a world record when he managed to pierce the husks of four coconuts with his index finger in 12.15 seconds until the water inside them flowed out.

Ho – then aged 58 – performed the feat on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Milan on April 21, 2011.

The coconuts had been removed from their trees for at least 10 days, Guinness World Records said.

Ho, who learned about one-finger martial arts from his Singaporean qi gong master, Choo Kong Leong, told The Star that he started training by jabbing banana tree trunks at the age of 17, before moving on to cardboard boxes and then young coconuts.

He broke his finger three times in the past while attempting the feat.

#5: The world’s tallest airport control tower (2013)

caption source Facebook/Malaysia Airports

For avid aviation fans, Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport is the place to be: KLIA2 Air Traffic Control Tower (also dubbed Tower West) stands at a record-breaking height of 133.8 meters.

Built in 2013 as part of the new KLIA2 terminal, the tower has 33 storeys and cost RM55 million to construct.

The previous record holder, Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport air traffic control tower, comes in just slightly shorter, at 132.2 meters tall.

#6: The world’s largest number of eggs crushed using a wrist in 30 seconds (2005) caption source Pixabay Restaurant assistant Balakrishnan Sivasamy became a world record holder in 2005 after crushing 25 eggs with his wrist in half a minute. The 25-year-old Indian national, who worked at a restauraunt in Ipoh, put the eggs on the back of his wrist and bent his fingers backwards to break them, The Star reported. To achieve this feat, he practiced for a month by breaking 10,000 eggs – all of which his employer, Abdul Kader Muhammad, paid for. While Balakrishnan might hold the record for most eggs crushed with the wrist, he has competition: Dutch national Tijl Beckand holds the record for most eggs crushed with the head (70), while American Tyler Toney holds the record for most eggs crushed with the toes (45). #7: The world’s fastest person to run a mile balancing a football on his head (2010) caption source YouTube/Yee Ming Low Malaysian teen Low Yee Ming managed to keep a football perched on his head while covering a one-mile (1.6 kilometers) distance in 8 minutes and 35 seconds in Selangor’s MPSJ Stadium. Low, then aged 19, finished the entire mile without once losing control of the ball, though the rules allow contenders to drop it once.

The teen, who previously attended Newcastle under Lyme College’s football academy, was accompanied by his best friend as a guide. He told The Star that he spent a year training to balance the ball on his head. In 2012, Low held the record for the longest distance covered while balancing a football on his head (11.129 kilometers), but was beaten by Indian Manoj Mishra in 2016 with a distance of 49.17 kilometers. #8: The world’s longest LAN party (2009) caption source YouTube/ultimaweaponxx Gamers, this one’s for you: the longest marathon LAN party ever held lasted 40 hours in Cyberjaya’s Multimedia University as part of annual gaming event Cyber Fusion. The event’s 291 participants, who hailed from Malaysia, China, Yemen, Brunei and Korea, played Defense of the Ancients, Call of Duty 4, FIFA ’09, and Sudden Attack. Despite hitting the 36 hours required to break the record, the participants decided to continue playing to hit the 40-hour mark. Each participant was allowed a 5 minute break for each hour of gaming. By the end of the event, 17 players had dropped out due to reasons including fatigue. Most participants were aged between 19 and 25, Guinness World Records said. #9: The world’s highest number of costume change illusions in one minute (2017) caption source Facebook/Guiness World Records Malaysian magicians Avery Chin and Sylvia Lim managed 24 costume change illusions in one minute at an event in Penang’s George Town in honour of the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Federation of Malaya Independence Agreement. Even with strict rules that each new outfit must not contain any traces of the previous one, Lim was able to switch to a new outfit in 2.5 seconds on average. Two years later, the pair also broke the record for the most number of costume change illusions in 30 seconds. #10: The world’s largest number of people dressed as cats (2017) caption source Facebook/Asean International Film Festival & Awards Call Malaysians cat crazy, but the country won the world record after amassing a gathering of 440 people dressed as cats at the ASEAN Film Festival and Awards in Kuching (which incidentally, sounds like the Malay word for cat). Many of the participants were excited schoolchildren, Guinness World Records said. According to the rules, the cat costume had to cover a person’s whole body, and include whiskers, ears and a tail. Think this a weird accomplishment? Other world records include the largest gathering of people dressed as rabbits, trees, snowmen, ghosts, and Superman.

