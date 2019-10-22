These 10 countries have minted the most new millionaires in 2019

source Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The US, Japan, and China topped the list of countries with the most new millionaires in 2019, according to a new wealth report from Credit Suisse.

The US added 675,000 of the world’s 1,146,000 new adult millionaires this year, the analysts found.

Australia, the UK, and Turkey saw the biggest declines in their millionaire population.

Here are the 10 countries with the biggest jumps in millionaire population, according to Credit Suisse.

More than half of 2019’s newly minted millionaires are based in the US, according to a new wealth report from Credit Suisse.

The bank’s analysts estimated that roughly 1,146,000 adults became millionaires in 2019, bringing the global total to 46.8 million. The US added 675,000 millionaires over the last year, more than any other nation. Japan and China landed in second and third place, respectively.

The nations that saw the biggest decrease in millionaires were Australia, the UK, and Turkey.

Here are the 10 nations that added the most adult millionaires in 2019, according to Credit Suisse. The analysts used US dollars to measure wealth, and the countries are listed in increasing order of new millionaires.

10. Switzerland

Millionaires in 2019: 810,000

Millionaires added in the last year: 19,000

9. Canada

Millionaires in 2019: 1,322,000

Millionaires added in the last year: 30,000

8. Spain

Millionaires in 2019: 979,000

Millionaires added in the last year: 33,000

7. India

Millionaires in 2019: 759,000

Millionaires added in the last year: 34,000

6. Brazil

Millionaires in 2019: 259,000

Millionaires added in the last year: 42,000

5. Netherlands

Millionaires in 2019: 832,000

Millionaires added in the last year: 43,000

4. Germany

Millionaires in 2019: 2,187,000

Millionaires added in the last year: 65,000

3. China

Millionaires in 2019: 4,447,000

Millionaires added in the last year: 158,000

2. Japan

Millionaires in 2019: 3,025,000

Millionaires added in the last year: 187,000

1. United States

Millionaires in 2019: 18,614,000

Millionaires added in the last year: 675,000