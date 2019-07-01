10 fast-food chains with the most locations in America

- Starbucks bested McDonald’s in location count in 2019 – though both fell short of Subway.
- There are more Subway locations in America than McDonald’s and Burger Kings combined.
- Read on to find out more about the 10 largest chains in the US by the number of locations.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
There are more Subway locations in America than McDonald’s and Burger Kings combined.
Nation’s Restaurant News recently released its annual Top 200 list, breaking down the biggest names in the business by sales, store count, and more.
Read more: These are the 10 fastest-growing restaurant chains taking over America
While McDonald’s reigns supreme in sales and Chick-fil-A is climbing the charts, when it comes to sheer size by location count, some different chains come out on top. In 2019, Starbucks bested McDonald’s in terms of the number of locations – though, both fell short of Subway.
Here are the 10 largest chains in the US by the number of locations:
10. Circle K
- source
- Getty
Total US locations: 5,852
9. Domino’s
- source
- Darren Weaver
Total US locations: 5,876
8. Taco Bell
- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Total US locations: 6,588
7. Burger King
- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Total US locations: 7,330
6. Pizza Hut
- source
- Hollis Johnson
Total US locations: 7,482
5. 7-Eleven
- source
- Getty/Tim Boyle
Total US locations: 7,937
4. Dunkin’ Donuts
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Total US locations: 9,419
3. McDonald’s
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
Total US locations: 13,914
2. Starbucks
- source
- Starbucks
Total US locations: 14,608
1. Subway
Total US locations: 24,798