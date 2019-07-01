10 fast-food chains with the most locations in America

By
Kate Taylor, Business Insider US
-

There are more Subway locations in America than McDonald’s and Burger Kings combined.

Nation’s Restaurant News recently released its annual Top 200 list, breaking down the biggest names in the business by sales, store count, and more.

Read more: These are the 10 fastest-growing restaurant chains taking over America

While McDonald’s reigns supreme in sales and Chick-fil-A is climbing the charts, when it comes to sheer size by location count, some different chains come out on top. In 2019, Starbucks bested McDonald’s in terms of the number of locations – though, both fell short of Subway.

Here are the 10 largest chains in the US by the number of locations:

10. Circle K

source
Getty

Total US locations: 5,852

9. Domino’s

source
Darren Weaver

Total US locations: 5,876

8. Taco Bell

source
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Total US locations: 6,588

7. Burger King

source
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Total US locations: 7,330

6. Pizza Hut

source
Hollis Johnson

Total US locations: 7,482

5. 7-Eleven

source
Getty/Tim Boyle

Total US locations: 7,937

4. Dunkin’ Donuts

source
Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Total US locations: 9,419

3. McDonald’s

source
Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Total US locations: 13,914

2. Starbucks

source
Starbucks

Total US locations: 14,608

1. Subway

Total US locations: 24,798