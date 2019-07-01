10 fast-food chains with the most locations in America

Starbucks bested McDonald’s in location count in 2019 – though both fell short of Subway.

There are more Subway locations in America than McDonald’s and Burger Kings combined.

Read on to find out more about the 10 largest chains in the US by the number of locations.

Nation’s Restaurant News recently released its annual Top 200 list, breaking down the biggest names in the business by sales, store count, and more.

While McDonald’s reigns supreme in sales and Chick-fil-A is climbing the charts, when it comes to sheer size by location count, some different chains come out on top. In 2019, Starbucks bested McDonald’s in terms of the number of locations – though, both fell short of Subway.

Here are the 10 largest chains in the US by the number of locations:

10. Circle K

Total US locations: 5,852

9. Domino’s

Total US locations: 5,876

8. Taco Bell

Total US locations: 6,588

7. Burger King

Total US locations: 7,330

6. Pizza Hut

Total US locations: 7,482

5. 7-Eleven

Total US locations: 7,937

4. Dunkin’ Donuts

Total US locations: 9,419

3. McDonald’s

Total US locations: 13,914

2. Starbucks

Total US locations: 14,608

1. Subway

Total US locations: 24,798