These 10 jobs are expected to see the fastest growth over the next decade — a majority of which pay less than $27,000 a year

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As the US heads into the next decade, more than half of the 10 fastest-growing jobs are expected to pay less than $27,000 a year, according to data from the Labor Department.

One in nine US workers are currently paid wages that could still leave them in poverty, according to the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank.

The prospect of more poor-paying jobs in the 2020s could widen the already-pointed debate over inequality in the US as Democratic presidential candidates propose varying methods to rein it in.

Here are the 10 occupations that the Labor Department projects to have the most job gains over the next decade.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As the United States heads into the next decade, six of the 10 fastest-growing jobs are expected to pay less than $27,000 a year, according to data from the Labor Department.

One in nine full-time workers in the US are currently paid wages that could still leave them in poverty, according to the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank. And the prospect of more poor-paying jobs in the 2020s could widen the already-pointed debate over inequality in the US as Democratic presidential candidates propose varying methods to rein it in.

They range from additional taxes on Wall Street to a wealth tax on the richest US taxpayers to fund sweeping progressive initiatives like universal healthcare or tuition-free college. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have been the most forceful advocates calling to tackle the problem.

Income inequality in the US has already reached its highest level since tracking started a half-century ago, the Census Bureau reported in September – while at the same time, unemployment has reached historic 50-year lows. That signals this historic period of economic expansion has failed to cut inequality.

Here are the occupations that the Labor Department projects to have the most job gains over the next decade, organized from the lowest to highest salaries.

Food prep workers, including fast food — Median annual pay: $21,250

caption Fast food employees. source Hector Emanuel/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The Department of Labor estimates that the food preparation workforce will have 640,100 jobs added over the next decade.

It would be the second fastest growing occupation at that rate.

Waiters and waitresses — Median annual pay: $21,780

caption Waiters and waitresses. source Lars Ronbog/Getty Images

The Labor Department estimates that 170,200 waiter jobs will be added over the course of the 2020s.

Personal care aides — Median annual pay: $24,020

caption A personal care aide. source FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP via Getty Images

Personal care aides help people with chronic disabilities go about their daily activities. The Labor Department projects 881,000 jobs in this line of work will be added between 2018 and 2028.

That’s the highest growth rate of any of the ten jobs, the product of an aging nation and a booming retirement population that will need attentive care.

Home health aides: Median annual pay — $24,200

caption Home health aide. source Carsten Koall/Getty Images

Home health aides will see their ranks swell by 304,800 jobs over the next decade, according to Labor Department data.

Janitors and cleaners — Median annual pay: $26,110

caption Janitor. source Chris Hondros /Getty Images

By the end of 2028, the Labor Department projects an additional 159,800 janitor and cleaning jobs in the American workforce.

Cooks — Median annual pay: $26,530

caption Cooks. source Thomson Reuters

Cooks will see their workforce balloon by an additional 299,000 jobs through the end of 2028, Labor Department data says.

Medical assistants — Median annual pay: $33,610

caption Medical assistants. source REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Medical assistants regularly complete administrative and clinical tasks within hospitals and other types of healthcare facilities.

The Labor Department projects that they’ll experience 154,000 jobs added through 2028, or around 23% of the current size of their workforce.

The department cites the growing need for health workers as a result of an aging population and a booming demand for preventive healthcare.

Registered nurses — Median annual pay: $71,730

caption Nurse. source Getty Images

There will be an additional 371,500 registered nurses by the end of 2028 in the US workforce, the Labor Department projects.

Its the third-fastest growing occupation of the 2020s but unlike other jobs, it affords a decent wage depending on the circumstances.

General and operations managers — Median annual pay: $100,930

caption Operations managers source Paul Bence/Unsplash

The Labor Department estimates there will be around 165,000 more general and operations managers in the workforce at the end of 2028.

Software developers — Median annual pay: $103,620

caption Software developers source Maskot/Getty Images

The BLS projects 241,500 software development jobs will be added onto the US economy through the end of 2028.

Out of all the jobs projected to grow the fastest, software development is the best-paid one.