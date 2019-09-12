Saudi Aramco is gearing up for what could be the largest IPO ever. Here are 10 public offerings its massive listing would dwarf.

source REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Saudi Aramco is preparing for what could turn out to be the world’s largest initial public offering.

The state-run oil company is currently aiming to list as much as 5% of its shares sometime between 2020 and 2021.

Saudi officials have suggested Aramco may be worth as much as $2 trillion in the past, which means the company could raise close to $100 billion through an IPO.

Here are 10 IPOs that Aramco could dwarf with its proposed multi-billion-dollar public offering.

If Aramco were to list 5% of its shares at a $2 trillion valuation, it could raise as much $100 billion through the offering. That’s four times the largest IPO in history.

Aramco has reportedly hired JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank for top underwriting spots on the offering, according to Reuters.

The company is also considering a multi-stage IPO, listing about 1% on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange and another 1% on an international venue prior to its 5% offering. The proceeds from the IPO are expected to help Saudi Arabia diversify its economy away from oil.

The public markets have seen some sizeable IPOs this year, from Uber raising $8.1 billion to Pinterest raking in $1.4 billion. But not a single public offering from this year cracks the top ten largest listings of all time.

Here are the 10 largest IPOs that Saudi Aramco’s potential listing could blow out of the water, ranked in increasing order of proceeds:

10. Deutsche Telekom AG

Industry: Telecommunications

Date of IPO: November 1996

Amount raised during IPO: $13 billion

9. Facebook

Ticker: FB

Industry: Social media

Date of IPO: May 2012

Amount raised during IPO: $16 billion

8. Enel

Industry: Gas and Electric

Date of IPO: November 1999

Amount raised during IPO: $17.4 billion

7. AIA Group

Industry: Insurance

Date of IPO: October 2010

Amount raised during IPO: $17.8 billion

6. Visa

Ticker: V

Industry: Payments

Date of IPO: March 2008

Amount raised during IPO: $17.9 billion

5. NTT DOCOMO

Industry: Telecommunications

Date of IPO: October 1998

Amount raised during IPO: $18.4 billion

4. General Motors

Ticker: GM

Industry: Automotive

Date of IPO: November 2010

Amount raised during IPO: $20.1 billion

3. Industrial and Commercial of China

Industry: Banking

Industry: Banking

Date of IPO: October 2006

Amount raised during IPO: $21.9 billion

2. Agricultural Bank of China

Industry: Banking

Date of IPO: July 2010

Amount raised during IPO: $22.1 billion

1. Alibaba

Ticker: BABA

Industry: Ecommerce

Date of IPO: September 2014

Amount raised during IPO: $25 billion

