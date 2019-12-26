The list of the 10 least reliable cars you can buy includes the Tesla Model X

caption 2019 Tesla Model X. source Tesla

Consumer Reports has compiled a list of the 10 least reliable cars of 2020 based off of a survey that took into account 17 “trouble areas” including brakes issues and transmission repairs past warranty.

The list includes three Chevrolets and the Tesla Model X.

The data for the list was compiled via its Auto Questionnaire survey that is sent to Consumer Reports members. The survey asks people to mention any problems their cars have had over the past year that fall under Consumer Report’s 17 trouble areas, which includes issues with the electrical and drive systems. It also takes into account transmission repairs past warranty and issues with any body hardware, such as glass defects.

The severity of each issue is then weighed, and a reliability score is created for each vehicle. Consumer Reports then compiled the data into a list of the least reliable cars of the 2020 model year, which includes three Chevrolets and a Tesla.

CR has data on 420,000 cars from its members in its most recent survey, from model years 2000 to 2020, according to the organization.

Take a look at the results of the survey:

10. 2020 Chevrolet Traverse — Reliability Score: 18

source Chevrolet

The first Chevy on the list has an MSRP of $29,800.

9. 2020 Chrysler Pacifica — Reliability Score: 16

source Chrysler

The Pacifica has an MSRP of $33,745.

8. 2020 Tesla Model X — Reliability Score: 15

caption 2019 Tesla Model X source Tesla

Tesla’s Model X currently has an MSRP of $84,990.

7. 2020 Acura MDX — Reliability Score: 15

source Acura

The 2020 MDX starts at $44,400.

6. 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan — Reliability Score: 15

source Volkswagen

The Tiguan has an MSRP of $24,945.

5. 2020 Volkswagen Atlas — Reliability Score: 13

source Volkswagen

Volkswagen’s 2020 Atlas has an MSRP of $31,545.

4. 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia — Reliability Score: 13

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The luxury car has an MSRP of $39,345.

3. 2020 Jeep Wrangler — Reliability Score: 12

source FCA North America

Jeep’s iconic Wrangler starts at $28,295.

2. 2020 Chevrolet Camaro — Reliability Score: 5

source Chevrolet

The Camaro starts at $25,000.

1. 2020 Chevrolet Colorado — Reliability Score: 4

source Chevrolet

The Colorado has an MSRP of $21,300.