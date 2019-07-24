These are Beyond Meat’s 10 most high-profile partnerships in the food industry

source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Beyond Meat‘s success is partially due to a number of high-profile partnerships with restaurants and food delivery services.

As demand for plant-based meat alternatives booms, having the right network is important for Beyond Meat and its competitors.

These are the top restaurant and food delivery service partnerships that have boosted Beyond Meat’s stock price.

Beyond Meat has led a booming plant-based meat movement – and it’s had some important partners along the way.

The company charmed the public market with its recent IPO, and has soared more than 730% since it’s initial listing in May. But even before the plant-based meat alternatives company went public, it had a number of partnerships with fast food chains.

That trend of adding partners has continued as the company looks to keep growing. Soon after the company’s IPO, analysts estimated that a partnership with McDonald’s could send the stock up as much as 30%. Since May, a number of partnerships have indeed boosted the stock, from the announcement of Beyond Sausage in breakfast sandwiches at Tim Hortons in Canada to the announcement of the Beyond Burrito at Del Taco.

Partnerships with fast food restaurants will continue to be important going forward. Demand is soaring for plant-based meat alternatives, and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. Analysts have estimated that the market could grow to be $140 billion in the next decade.

While plant-based burgers like the Beyond Burger cost more than traditional animal proteins such as beef, it appears that consumers are willing to pay higher prices for the alternative products.

Competition for the market, and for partners, is heating up. Partnerships secured by competitors have damaged Beyond’s stock. It slid when The Meatless Farm, a British plant-based meat alternatives company, inked a deal with Whole Foods, and on the news that Taco Bell would not include plant-based meat alternatives on its menu.

Here are the top high-profile restaurant and food partnerships Beyond Meat has secured to date:

Dunkin’ Brands

source Dunkin’

Beyond Meat and Dunkin’ announced a partnership to launch Beyond Sausage breakfast sandwiches Wednesday. The sandwiches are immediately available in Dunkin’ restaurants in Manhattan.

Blue Apron

source Blue Apron

Shares of Blue Apron gained when the company announced that it would include Beyond Meat products in its recipes. The food delivery service will have two recipes this summer that feature the Beyond Burger.

Famous Dave’s

source MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Contributor

Famous Dave’s, the restaurant famous for barbecue, gained 10% when it announced that it was partnering with Beyond Meat to create and test plant-based proteins for its menu. The new menu items will be available to test mid-August, the company said.

Tim Hortons

source Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat’s stock rocketed up as much as 12% when Tim Hortons announced that its plant-based meat would be available in breakfast sandwiches across Canada.

Del Taco

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Del Taco launched the Beyond Taco in April, and after its success expanded its partnership with Beyond Meat in June to include the Beyond 8 Layer Burrito and the Epic Beyond Cali Burrito across the US.

A&W

source A&W Canada

A&W Canada has also expanded its relationship with Beyond Meat. After the success of the A&W Beyond Meat Burger, the company rolled out the Sausage & Egger using Beyond sausage. The sandwiches are available across locations in Canada.

TGI Fridays

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

TGI Fridays offers Beyond Meat’s “bleeding” veggie burger on menus as an alternative to beef patties.

Bareburger

Beyond Meat lists its partnership with Bareburger on its corporate site. Bareburger also offers the Impossible Burger from Impossible Foods, a main competitor to Beyond Meat.

BurgerFi

BurgerFi launched a Beyond Meat burger in eight of its 101 locations in July.

Carl’s Jr.

source Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. offers a Beyond Meat burger on its menu. The chain even gave away free meatless burgers from Beyond Meat to celebrate the company’s 10th birthday and its listing on the public market.