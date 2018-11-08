The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption A China Shipping Line container ship passes under the Vincent Thomas Bridge in the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. source David McNew/Getty Images

1. CNN senior White House reporter Jim Acosta has had his credentials suspended “until further notice.” The move comes after a very tense standoff between Acosta and President Donald Trump during a press conference on Wednesday.

2. Democrats are sounding the alarm after President Trump’s booted Jeff Sessions as Attorney General. Ending months of speculation, Sessions wrote to Trump on Wednesday that he was stepping down as per Trump’s request.

3. Trump’s trade war has cut Chinese imports by 30%. Research from UBS shows President Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods are having a big impact on US-China trade.

4. Space X circulated pricing on a proposed $750 million term loan that will put cash on the company’s balance sheet. The word is as Elon markets the deal among potential investors, SpaceX is keeping close tabs on the company’s financials.

5. Theresa May’s national security meetings repeatedly cancelled after UK became ‘consumed’ by Brexit. Theresa May’s National Security Council meets were often put on hold because the government became “consumed” by Brexit, the prime minister’s former national security adviser tells Business Insider.

6. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau issued a formal apology on Wednesday for the country’s refusal to take in a Jewish refugees in 1939. The apology comes than two weeks after a gunman shot dead 11 people, including a Canadian woman, at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

7. Amazon is likely to build two new offices – here is a look at the controversial spectacle leading up to ‘HQ2. Amazon has reportedly zeroed in on New York City and Virginia but the backsliding has left a sour taste with some.

8. SpaceX hopes to fire off its next Flacon 9 rocketmission on November 19. If the launch goes well, Elon Musk’s aerospace company may not only break spaceflight records, but also help fight nefarious behaviour on the open ocean.

9. Eric Schmidt has stood up and shouldered the blame for Google’s social networking failures. ‘I suspect we didn’t fully understand how to do it,’ the chief executive has confessed.

10. And in some good news, Walmart says it intends to hand out free cookies and coffee for the upcoming Black Friday sales. Staying up all night buying stuff you don’t need just got yummier.

And finally …

