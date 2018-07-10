The 10 TV shows people are talking about the most right now

source Netflix

Summer is usually a slow time for television, but that’s changed over the years.

In the age of peak TV, there’s always something good to watch. And this summer is jam-packed with great shows people can’t stop talking about.

To find out which summer shows have most captured fans’ attention, Business Insider teamed up with Shareablee, which analyzed social media engagement around the summer shows in order to determine which summer TV shows people are talking about.

On Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, people love talking about summer shows including “The Bold Type,” “Orange Is the New Black” and “Queer Eye.”

Here are the 10 most talked-about summer shows right now:

“The Originals” — The CW

source The CW

Things are heating up on The CW vampire drama, a spin-off of the “The Vampire Diaries” which is ending its run in the coming weeks after five seasons.

“Queer Eye” — Netflix

source Netflix

Netflix’s adorable and moving “Queer Eye” has dominated summer TV, despite premiering almost a month ago. People are obsessed with the new fab five, who represent a different era than the first cast. This show is about about making people feel good about themselves, bringing awareness to people who don’t experience gay culture where they live, and most importantly, about bringing people together.

“The Bold Type” — Freeform

source Freeform

“The Bold Type” centers on three women in their twenties in New York City who work at a magazine inspired by Cosmopolitan. The show, now airing its second season, is a surprising tear-jerker, and tackles political and personal issues ranging from race to sexuality.

“Sense8” — Netflix

source Netflix

This popular sci-fi drama got the axe by Netflix, possibly due to its massive budget. But fans of the show, which tells LGBTQ+ stories in an immersive world still has people begging for its return – despite the movie that wrapped up the story, which dropped on Netflix in early June.

“The Four: Battle for Stardom” — FOX

source FOX

“The Four,” the singing competition which aired its first season in early 2018, gained so much momentum that it’s already back for a second season this summer. People love to talk about reality competition shows on social media, so it’s not a surprise it’s on top.

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” — Freeform

source Freeform

Unlike most shows targeted at teens, this popular and brand-new superhero drama (that has some comedic moments) covers important issues including race, police brutality, class, and faith.

“Younger” — TV Land

source TV Land

“Younger” is a fun, sweet comedy that really captures life in New York City and pokes fun at book publishing. Unlike most shows on TV, it stars a woman in her 40s, played by Sutton Foster. This show is always good at generating chatter with cliffhangers and shocking twists, so it’s no surprise that it’s still popular well into season five.

“Fear the Walking Dead” — AMC

source AMC

The first half of season four ended in June with the unexpected death of a main character, which left fans in shock. They’ll find out where the story will take the remaining characters next in August when it returns to finish out the second half of the action-packed season.

“So You Think You Can Dance” — FOX

source FOX

Season 15 of the dance reality competition program still has people buzzing, because it’s the perfect summer escape. This season judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, and Vanessa Hudgens return.

“Orange Is the New Black” — Netflix

source Netflix

After a disappointing fifth season, season six looks like it could be a return to form for “Orange Is the New Black,” despite a brand-new setting for its characters at a maximum security prison. Despite season five, people are still excited about the return of one of Netflix’s most popular originals.