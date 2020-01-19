The 10 NYC neighborhoods where home prices increased the most over the past decade, ranked

caption Williamsburg, Brooklyn. source jumis/Shutterstock

New York city’s real estate market has grown increasingly expensive over the past decade.

In fact, in November 2019, the city’s median recorded sales price reached just below $670,000 which is 49% higher than 2010’s median recorded sales price of $450,000.

A recent report by real estate listing platform StreetEasy, reveals the 10 neighborhoods in New York City where median recorded sales prices increased the most from 2010 to 2019. Those increases range from just above 100% to over 200%.

Eight of the neighborhoods on the list are located in Brooklyn which is no surprise considering the borough’s popularity – and by extension, its price tags – have increased astronomically since the 1940s.

The only two non-Brooklyn neighborhoods to make the list are the Lower East Side, which saw a 168% increase in its median recorded sales price, and Gramercy Park, which saw a 109% increase in its median recorded sales price.

Keep reading for StreetEasy’s full list of neighborhoods.

10. From 2010 to 2019, the median recorded sales price in Williamsburg increased 107%

source Mihai Speteanu/Shutterstock

Median recorded sales price in 2010: $834,115

Median recorded sales price in 2019: $2,591,446

9. From 2010 to 2019, the median recorded sales price in Gramercy Park increased 109%

source Gabor Kovacs Photography/Shuttertstock

Median recorded sales price in 2010: $694,500

Median recorded sales price in 2019: $1,450,000

8. From 2010 to 2019, the median recorded sales price in Prospect Heights increased 110%

source Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock

Median recorded sales price in 2010: $535,791

Median recorded sales price in 2019: $1,125,000

7. From 2010 to 2019, the median recorded sales price in Carroll Gardens increased 115%

source James Wagstaff/Shutterstock

Median recorded sales price in 2010: $715,000

Median recorded sales price in 2019: $1,540,000

6. From 2010 to 2019, the median recorded sales price in Fort Greene increased 118%

source James Wagstaff/Shutterstock

Median recorded sales price in 2010: $574,041

Median recorded sales price in 2019: $1,250,000

5. From 2010 to 2019, the median recorded sales price in Prospect Lefferts Gardens increased 132%

source Google Maps

Median recorded sales price in 2010: $373,195

Median recorded sales price in 2019: $865,000

4. From 2010 to 2019, the median recorded sales price in Bedford-Stuyvesant increased 159%

source CAVORT/Shutterstock

Median recorded sales price in 2010: $363,000

Median recorded sales price in 2019: $938,486

3. From 2010 to 2019, the median recorded sales price on the Lower East Side increased 168%

source Jannis Tobias Werner/Shutterstock

Median recorded sales price in 2010: $521,000

Median recorded sales price in 2019: $1,395,000

2. From 2010 to 2019, the median recorded sales price in Greenpoint increased 192%

source Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock

Median recorded sales price in 2010: $539,713

Median recorded sales price in 2019: $1,578,287

1. From 2010 to 2019, the median recorded sales price in Cobble Hill increased 211%

source quiggyt4/Shuttertock

