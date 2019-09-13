10 pictures that prove the world’s most powerful weapons are less scary when there’s a giant cat sitting on them

- source
- Military Giant Cats is a bizarre Twitter account that’s exactly what it sounds like – photos of giant cats on top of, playing with, or stalking various militaries or weapons systems.
- The account’s creator told Insider that some followers send him cat photos, which he Photoshops onto military hardware. “I started this weird account because I love the absurdity of [the] internet, I love the cats,” he told Insider.
- The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard made its own contribution to the trend, with a cat peering into a dry dock.
Cats are apt to perch wherever they please – on your keyboard, atop the refrigerator, or squished into a box. But a cat on top of a submarine is unexpected, to say the least.
The account’s creator, a person who identified himself as Thomas, told Insider, “I started this weird account because I love the absurdity of [the] internet, I love the cats, I worked several years in the defense industry.”
“A lot of people send me [cat] pics in the DM,” Thomas told Insider via Twitter direct message. He then Photoshops the cats onto airplanes, submarines, battlefields, and tanks, much to the delight of the account’s 29,000 followers.
They’re not just lounging on American machinery. Thomas placed one costumed cat in the middle of a North Korean military parade.
And atop an Australian F-111C “pig.”
This cat is tipping over a German Leopard 2A4 like it’s a glass of water — or, for that matter, anything on a flat surface.
Here’s one paddling alongside a Russian TK-208 Submarine.
There’s also this chunky specimen licking his chops before a Russian Mil Mi-26 transport helicopter.
And, of course, an orange tabby cementing NATO alliances.
And an NH90 making a very special delivery.
Thomas told Insider he was “surprised by the buzz” around the account, but noted that cats are “easy clickbait.”
The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard even got in on the fun.
Or is that Purr-l Harbor?
North Koreas Hwasong-12 ballistic missiles look less scary when there’s a kitten on top of them.
This is a literal Tomcat F-14B.
Cat puns aside, Thomas told Insider, “I have nothing to sell, no political message, my Photoshop skills are quite modest, I just want to have fun and share a good time with the Twitter community.”