These are the 10 stocks most loved by mutual funds

source Mario Tama / Getty Images

According to a report from Goldman Sachs published earlier this week, mutual fund returns bounced back modestly in the the third quarter from their year-to-date lows.

Despite the rebound, returns are still sluggish compared to the last 10 years, the firm’s analysts also found.

Here are the top 10 stocks most loved by mutual funds, according to Goldman Sachs.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

Mutual fund returns have rebounded in recent months, but still look sluggish compared with the last 10 years, a report released earlier this week from Goldman Sachs found.

“Rotations within the equity market during the past few weeks have offset part of this drag since funds are overweight cyclical sectors, such as Financials and Industrials, which have outperformed,” the firm wrote in the report.

Some funds were able to buck the trend of weak returns with concentrated portfolios and by building up exposure to international stocks, Goldman said.

The firm’s analysts also found that the most overweight mutual fund positions have fallen behind the most underweight holdings by about 1.25%.

“The most overweight mutual fund positions have tumbled this year. Sector exposures have also hurt fund returns for most of 2019,” the analysts said.

The analysts compiled a list of the top stocks held by mutual funds. The stocks are ranked in terms of how many basis points they are “overweight” in mutual funds’ portfolios.

Here are the top 10 companies most loved by mutual funds, according to Goldman Sachs:

10. Delta

source Reuters

Ticker: DAL

Sector: Industrials

YTD return: 16%

Overweight: +12 basis points

Source: Goldman Sachs

9. TJX

source Reuters/JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN

Ticker: TJX

Sector: Consumer discretionary

YTD return: 34%

Overweight: +12 basis points

Source: Goldman Sachs

8. Adobe

Ticker: ADBE

Sector: Information technology

YTD return: 30%

Overweight: +13 basis points

Source: Goldman Sachs

7. Alphabet

source Reuters

Ticker: GOOGL

Sector: Communication services

YTD return: 24%

Overweight: +16 basis points

Source: Goldman Sachs

6. Salesforce

source Salesforce

Ticker: CRM

Sector: Information technology

YTD return: 19%

Overweight: +17 basis points

Source: Goldman Sachs

5. Mastercard

caption Mastercard source Reuters

Ticker: MA

Sector: Information technology

YTD return: 50%

Overweight: +18 basis points

Source: Goldman Sachs

4. AIG

source Reuters

Ticker: AIG

Sector: Financials

YTD return: 35%

Overweight: +18 basis points

Source: Goldman Sachs

3. ServiceNow

source Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Ticker: NOW

Sector: Information technology

YTD return: 57%

Overweight: +18 basis points

Source: Goldman Sachs

2. Comcast

Ticker: CMCSA

Sector: Communications services

YTD return: 31%

Overweight: +19 basis points

Source: Goldman Sachs

1. Visa

Ticker: V

Sector: Information technology

YTD return: 36%

Overweight: +40 basis points

Source: Goldman Sachs