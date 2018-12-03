10 things you need to know in markets today

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know in markets on Monday.

caption President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping source Reuters/Carlos Barria

1. US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have reached a 90-day ceasefire agreement on new economic tariffs. Trump in a tweet also said China will reduce and remove tariffs from car imports. Lasting improvements in relations will depend on U.S. “sincerity”, Chinese state media said on Monday.

2. Asia-Pacific stock markets are on the up. European and US index futures also rallied as global stocks reacted to positive trade news out of the G20 summit. Oil climbed 4.5% to $62.15 a barrel.

3. The US stood alone on climate change at the G20 summit. The other nations came to agreement on the Paris climate accord and other issues including trade and immigration.

4. Paris has been hammered by the worst rioting in 50 years. What started out as a protest against fuel prices has escalated as Parisians took to the streets to vent anger at the policies of President Emmanuel Macron.

5. Several world leaders are keen to strike trade deals with Britain once the country is out of the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Monday, pressing the case for her Brexit deal before a fateful Dec. 11 vote in parliament.

6. Qatar is withdrawing from OPEC as of January 2019, the country’s energy minister said on Monday. The decision came after Qatar, one of OPEC’s smallest producers but the world’s largest liquefied natural gas exporter, reviewed ways to enhance its role internationally and plan long-term strategy, including focusing on its gas industry.

7. President Trump says he likes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wants to fulfil his wishes. That’s the message Trump asked South Korean President Moon to pass along after this weekend’s summit.

8. Russian President Vladimir Putin is refusing to release the Ukrainian soldiers the country is holding. Putin said it was “too early” to return them after they clashed with Russian ships at sea last week.

9. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly sent at least 11 messages to his adviser who oversaw Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. According to a classified CIA report obtained by The Wall Street Journal, the crown prince’s messages to aide Saud al-Qahtani suggest he “personally targeted” Khashoggi and “probably ordered his death.”

10. One of the Taliban’s most senior commanders was killed in a US airstrike in Afghanistan.Mullah Abdul Manan Akhund, the Taliban’s “governor” and military chief for the southern Helmand province, was killed Saturday night, according to local officials.