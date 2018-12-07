10 things you need to know in markets today

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know in markets on Friday.

1. President Donald Trump did not know about plans to arrest a top executive at Chinese telecoms giant Huawei in Canada, two U.S. officials said on Thursday, in an apparent attempt to stop the incident from impeding crucial trade talks with Beijing.

2. It’s nonfarm payrolls day. US companies likely maintained a solid pace of hiring in November while increasing wages for workers, suggesting the economy remains strong enough for the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates in 2019. A survey economists estimates that payrolls increased by 200,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate is forecast steady at near a 49-year low of 3.7%.

3. US President Donald Trump has reportedly asked Heather Nauert, the State Department spokeswoman, to replace Nikki Haley as the UN ambassador. Haley abruptly resigned in October and is set to leave by the end of the year.

4. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats will vote for a new party leader.The frontrunners are Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Merkel’s protege, and Friedrich Merz, a Merkel rival.

5. France is closing down the Eiffel Tower in preparation for more clashes between protesters and police. “Yellow vest” anti-government protests have raged in the capital for weeks and are expected to continue. French President Emmanuel Macron will address France on the movement early next week.

6. Ridesharing service Lyft officially filed paperwork for an IPO. It’s the first major ride-hailing company to officially launch its initial public offering, beating its much larger competitor Uber.

7. 81 migrant children have been forcibly separated from their parents since June. President Trump issued an executive order that stopped the practice, but it appears to continue.

8. Denmark’s government announced it intends to isolate dozens of “unwanted” migrants on a remote island. The island was once used to house contagious animals for research, and held stables and a crematorium for dead animals.

9. Australia passed laws allowing police to spy on encrypted messages. Tech giants, like Apple, Facebook and Amazon, have criticised the move and say it sets a terrifying precedent for global security.

10. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are plunging again. Cryptocurrencies haven’t been spared from the selloff in global markets this week.