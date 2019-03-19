THEN AND NOW: The cast of ’10 Things I Hate About You’ 20 years later

caption Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger starred in “10 Things I Hate About You.” source Buena Vista Pictures

“10 Things I Hate About You” was originally released in March 1999.

The movie stars Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Gabrielle Union, Larisa Oleynik, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

It’s a modern retelling of William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.”

“10 Things I Hate About You” is a classic teen rom-com.

A modern retelling of William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” the movies stars Julia Stiles as Kat Stratford, an antisocial teen intent on avoiding most teens and their drama. Her younger sister Bianca (played by Larisa Oleynik) wants to date, but isn’t allowed to until Kat gets a boyfriend. This rule results in Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger), a bad boy, being hired to date Kat.

In honor of the movie’s 20th anniversary, here’s what the cast of “10 Things I Hate About You” has been up to since 1999.

Julia Stiles was Katarina Stratford, the oldest Stratford daughter who was better known as Kat.

caption Julia Stiles as Katarina “Kat” Stratford. source Buena Vista Pictures

Kat’s antisocial attitude kept her friend group small and angered her younger sister, Bianca, who wasn’t allowed to date until Kat did. Boys were afraid of Kat, which made it difficult for Bianca to find someone to date her sister.

Stiles currently stars on British drama “Riviera.”

Stiles broke out thanks to her role in “10 Things I Hate About You” and went on to star in movies including, “Save the Last Dance,” “The Prince and Me,” and “Silver Linings Playbook.” She’s also known for playing Nicky in four “Jason Bourne” movies, starting with “The Bourne Identity.” She earned Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for starring on “Dexter.”

Larisa Oleynik played Bianca Stratford, Kat’s popular younger sister.

caption Larisa Oleynik as Bianca Stratford. source Buena Vista Pictures

Bianca wanted to date Joey, so she tried to find someone to date her sister.

Oleynik has had a number of guest roles since starring in the movie.

caption Larisa Oleynik on “Law and Order: SVU.” source Michael Parmelee/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Before “10 Things,” Oleynik played the lead role on “The Secret World of Alex Mack.” The teen star was also on “Boy Meets World” and “3rd Rock From the Sun.” Her guest roles have included “Mad Men,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Pretty Little Liars,” and “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Heath Ledger was bad boy Patrick Verona.

caption Heath Ledger as Patrick Verona. source Buena Vista Pictures

He was hired to date Kat but ultimately fell for her anyway.

Ledger died in 2008 at the age of 28.

caption Heath Ledger attends the screening of “I’m Not There” in 2007. source Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ledger’s career took off after “10 Things.” He starred in movies including “A Knight’s Tale,” “Monster’s Ball,” “Lords of Dogtown,” and “Casanova.” He earned his first Oscar nomination for “Brokeback Mountain” and won a posthumous Oscar for playing the Joker in “The Dark Knight.” His final role was in the movie “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt played new kid Cameron James.

caption Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Cameron. source Buena Vista Pictures

Cameron instantly developed a crush on Bianca and tried to win her affection by finding her sister a date.

Gordon-Levitt continues to act and runs HitRecord, an online collaborative media site.

Before starring in “10 Things,” Gordon-Levitt was known for “Angels in the Outfield,” “Roseanne,” and “3rd Rock From the Sun.” The actor has since earned two Golden Globe nominations for starring in “(500) Days of Summer” and “50/50.” His other roles include “Inception,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Don John,” “Sin City: A Dame To Kill For,” and “Snowden.” He has a number of upcoming movies, including “7500” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Andrew Keegan was Joey Donner, a conceited wanna-be model.

caption Andrew Keegan as Joe Donner. source Buena Vista Pictures

Joey wanted to sleep with Bianca so he paid Patrick to date Kat.

Keegan has continued to act in small roles and co-founded a spiritual organization called Full Circle.

caption Andrew Keegan arrives at a screening of Freestyle Releasing’s “Sharkwater Extinction” in 2019. source Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Before “10 Things,” Keegan starred on “Thunder Alley,” “7th Heaven,” and “Party of Five.” Since then, he has had a few small roles on projects including “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and “Hollywood Darlings.”

Full Circle held gatherings in the Rose Temple in Venice, California, but those ended in 2017 when they had some financial trouble. According to its Facebook page, the organization has since held a few pop-up events.

David Krumholtz played Michael Eckman, who befriended Cameron on his first day.

caption David Krumholtz as Michael. source Buena Vista Pictures

Michael gave Cameron a tour of the school.

Krumholtz currently stars on “The Deuce.”

caption David Krumholtz attends the “Frances Ferguson” premiere during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals. source Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images for SXSW

Krumholtz was known for playing Bernard the Elf in “The Santa Clause” before starring in “10 Things I Hate About You.” He’s since appeared in “The Santa Clause 2,” “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle,” “Superbad,” “Hail, Caesar!,” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” He has also starred on “Numb3rs,” “The Good Wife,” and “Living Biblically.”

Gabrielle Union played Bianca’s best friend, Chastity Church.

caption Gabrielle Union as Chastity. source Buena Vista Pictures

She went out with Joey after Bianca turned him down.

Union is serving as a judge on “America’s Got Talent’s” 14th season.

“10 Things” was only Union’s second movie, but she had starred on shows like “7th Heaven,” “Sister, Sister,” and “Clueless” before then. Union broke out in “Bring It On,” and her movie roles have included “Deliver Us From Eva,” “Bad Boys II,” “Top Five,” and “Girls Trip.” She also starred as the titular character in “Being Mary Jane” and will next appear on “LA’s Finest.”

Susan May Pratt played Kat’s only friend, Mandella.

caption Susan May Pratt as Mandella. source Buena Vista Pictures

She ended up dating Michael.

Pratt has held a number of small roles in the years since.

caption Susan May Pratt attends the Primetime Short Films series during the 2017 HollyShorts Film Festival. source Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

She starred in “Center Stage” and had minor roles on shows including “Charmed,” “Private Practice,” and “Masters of Sex.”

Allison Janney played Ms. Perky, the school counselor.

caption Allison Janney as Ms. Perky. source Buena Vista Pictures

Perky wrote erotic literature while at work.

Janney won an Oscar in 2018 for “I, Tonya” and currently stars on the comedy “Mom.”

Janney had already been working on-screen for 10 years when she was cast in “10 Things.” Her breakout role on “The West Wing” earned the actress five Golden Globe nominations. Some of her other roles include “Hairspray,” “Juno,” “The Help,” “Spy,” and voicing Peach in “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory.” Her upcoming roles include “Bad Education” and the upcoming Roger Ailes movie.

Larry Miller played Walter Stratford, Bianca and Kat’s overprotective father.

caption Larry Miller as Walter. source Buena Vista Pictures

Walter was an obstetrician and made Bianca wear a fake pregnancy belly.

Miller’s most recent role was in “Second Act.”

The comedian is best known for starring in movies like “Pretty Women,” “Runaway Bride,” “The Princess Diaries,” and “Get Smart.”

Daryl Mitchell played teacher, Mr. Morgan.

caption Daryl Mitchell as Mr. Morgan. source Buena Vista Pictures

Mr. Morgan was an English teacher.

Mitchell was paralyzed in a motorcycle accident in 2001 but has continued the act.

caption Daryl Mitchell on “NCIS: New Orleans.” source Skip Bolen/CBS via Getty Images

Mitchell is also known for starring on “The John Larroquette Show” and “Brothers” and in “Galaxy Quest” and “Inside Man.”

The actor currently stars on “NCIS: New Orleans” and “Fear the Walking Dead.”