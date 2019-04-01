- source
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg urged in a newspaper op-ed for more regulation over the internet. He said Facebook has run into problems in four main areas: harmful content, election integrity, privacy, and data portability.
- Jeff Bezos’ chief security consultant has said the Saudi government hacked the Amazon chief’s phone and accessed his private information. Gavin de Becker wrote in a column published Saturday that he could conclude that his investigation found that Saudis had gained access to Bezos’ private information.
- Some old Facebook posts by CEO Mark Zuckerberg have vanished, and the company says it “mistakenly deleted” them. The disappearances include posts about key moments in the company’s history, like the acquisition of Instagram in 2012.
- The UK is planning on rolling out laws forcing porn websites to introduce effective age verification blocks, making sure people under the age of 18 cannot access them. Experts say the so-called “porn block” could have huge ramifications for privacy, freedom of expression, and sex workers’ safety – all while being ineffective.
- Lyft is deeply unprofitable, but that hasn’t stopped Wall Street from piling into its IPO. The firm lost $911 million last year, but its stock price soared to more than $87 per share when it began trading.
- It’s going to be a huge summer for scooter startups in Europe, because it’s the first warm season they’ll be fully operational on the continent. But, as regulatory issues loom, these firms say they’re taking measures to avoid being lumped in with the likes of Uber.
- Facebook secretly explored building bird-size drones to ferry data to people with bad internet connections. “Catalina” was a secret internal project in Facebook’s Connectivity unit, the company’s efforts to get people around the world online – and on Facebook.
- Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney says that the company has big plans for “Fortnite,” which it sees “evolving beyond being a game.” The goal is to build on Fortnite’s “Creative” mode by giving more tools to build and contribute to the game’s virtual world of “Fortnite.”
- Facebook may restrict who can use its “Live” livestreaming video feature after the Christchurch shootings. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said the firm was exploring steps to mitigate the risk of another livestreamed attack, including monitoring hate speech more closely and contributing to local mental health organisations.
- Twitter wants to label tweets from public figures that break its rules – and even Trump could be named and shamed. At an event this week, Twitter’s head of legal, policy, and trust said leaving these posts up could make other users think they could post similar content.
