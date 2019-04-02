- source
- Getty
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- Over a thousand Google employees signed a petition calling for the removal of Kay Coles James, the president of the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank, from Google’s recently announced artificial-intelligence ethics board. James has previously made anti-trans comments, including calling transgender women “biological males.”
- Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is considering paying publishers to put their articles in a dedicated news tab. Zuckerberg said that such a news feature wouldn’t be a ploy for revenue and that Facebook would potentially pay publishers to feature their content on the social platform.
- Apple’s successor to the iPhone XS could have a battery that’s between 20% and 25% larger than that of the current model, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The bigger battery would support a new reverse wireless charging feature that Kuo believes will come to all three 2019 iPhones.
- Lyft plunged nearly 12% Monday in its first full trading session, closing at $69.01 a share, below its initial public offering price of $72. One analyst wrote that it was probably down to “some of the faster money exiting the stock”, and other analysts initiating the stock with a “neutral” rating.
- $1.65 billion security startup Darktrace posted massive growth for fiscal 2018, with a revenue jump of 93%. That growth was slightly marred by the firm’s connections to investor Mike Lynch, who is being sued in a $5 billion fraud trial.
- HP’s former CEO, Leo Apotheker, appeared in court on Monday to give evidence about his ill-fated decision to buy software firm Autonomy for $11 billion. Apotheker says he would never have acquired the business if he’d known about its alleged fraudulent dealings.
- Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s consumer business, has predicted the company will overtake Samsung as top phone manufacturer by 2020. He added that folding phones would be available to the mass market for less than 1,000 euros within a year.
- Workplace messaging service Slack is planning a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange, according to the Wall Street Journal. Spotify went public in a similar way last year.
- China’s regulator wants to stick a time limit on addictive video apps like TikTok, according to Bloomberg. All such apps will need a “youth mode” to limit how long kids spend time on them.
- Short-form video venture Quibi has poached a former Snap executive, Tom Conrad, as its chief product officer. He’ll report to CEO Meg Whitman.
