Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and President Trump met behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss social media ahead of the 2020 election. The meeting was held to discuss “the world of social media in general,” Trump said in a Twitter post.
- Trump tweeted on the same day that Twitter is “very discriminatory,” and said the social media company removes his followers. Trump has previously accused social media companies of anti-conservative bias.
- A teen is suing Apple for $1 billion and claims its facial recognition led to his false arrest. 18-year-old Ousmane Bah said he was arrested at his home in November and charged with stealing from an Apple Store in Boston.
- Twitter’s first-quarter earning beats Wall Street on revenue and profit, but the company is still losing monthly users at a rapid clip. The company reported net income of $191 million, and earnings per share of $0.25.
- Snap beat Wall Streets expectations for Q1 2019. but its user growth stalled. The company saw $320 million in revenue for the quarter.
- Tesla announced improved battery ranges for some Model S and Model X vehicles ahead of first-quarter earnings. Both vehicles received drivetrain upgrades that Tesla said would improve the battery performance on the long-range version of both cars to 370 miles for the Model S, and 325 miles for the Model X.
- Tim Cook said Apple’s fight with the FBI in 2016 was a “very rigged case,” and he wishes it went to court. Cook said at the TIME 100 event on Tuesday that privacy has come a long way since Apple opposed the Justice Department’s order to assist the FBI in unlocking a terrorist’s phone.
- A bitcoin bet gone wrong reportedly cost SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son $130 million after he failed to heed Warren Buffett’s advice. “Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy only when others are fearful,” said the legendary investor Warren Buffett in 2004.
- After a superfan spent seven years re-creating “Super Mario Bros.,” Nintendo shut it down. Nintendo swiftly shut down the project, and issued DMCA takedown notices soon after the re-creation was made available.
- Elon Musk says Tesla will develop an “electric leaf blower.” Much like the Boring Company’s “not-a-flamethrower,” electric leaf blowers already exist.
