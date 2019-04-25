- source
- Getty
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.
- Facebook said it’s expecting to pay a fine of between $3 billion to $5 billion to the FTC. News of the fine came out in the company’s earnings report, filed on Wednesday.
- Tesla reported an abysmal Q1 with the Model S and Model X falling off a cliff. CEO Elon Musk said that’s not due to cannibalization from the newer, cheaper Model 3.
- Elon Musk said Tesla will begin offering its own insurance to customers next month. Tesla owners have dealt with high insurance costs due in part to the relative difficulty of finding replacement parts and qualified body shops.
- Microsoft briefly became a $1 trillion company after reporting earnings that blew away Wall Street estimates. Microsoft posted revenue of $30.6 billion, up 14% from the same period last year, and earnings of $1.14 per share.
- The UK will ignore US pressure to ban Huawei from its 5G network, two months before Trump’s state visit. Prime Minister Theresa May reportedly gave the order on Tuesday, although other ministers pushed for a complete ban on Huawei kit.
- The team at Amazon which audits voice recordings from Alexa has access to users’ location data, Bloomberg reports. The existence of the team already caused a stir earlier this month when Bloomberg revealed it could listen to what people said in front of Alexa.
- Slack could publicly file its S-1 this week in a major step toward an IPO. The timing of Slack’s upcoming S-1 puts the company on track to go public in May or June.
- Apple could release two new versions of AirPods later this year with a new design and noise cancelling. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says there will be two new models included in the third generation AirPods.
- The creator of “Fortnite” banned more than 1,000 accounts for cheating during the first round of its $30 million tournament. The vast majority of banned players tried to enter the tournament in multiple regions, violating the rules.
- The founder of Craigslist and other donors will “reassess” their support for new publication The Markup following the controversial firing of its editor-in-chief. Julia Angwin, the editor-and-chief and cofounder of the Markup, was fired Monday over what she characterized as an editorial conflict over the publication’s stated mission to investigate tech companies.
