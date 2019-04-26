- source
- Nintendo
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday.
- New York’s Attorney General is investigating Facebook for harvesting 1.5 million users’ email data without their consent. Business Insider revealed the practice earlier this month, which Facebook says was unintentional.
- Uber is reportedly setting a price range of $44 to $50 for its upcoming IPO. The ride-hailing company could raise between $8 billion to $10 billion in the public listing, according to a report from Bloomberg.
- Amazon’s warehouse worker tracking system can automatically fire people without a human supervisor’s involvement. Amazon confirmed that it fired hundreds of people for productivity reasons in just one facility over one year’s time.
- Twitter reportedly won’t use an algorithm to crack down on white supremacists because some GOP politicians could end up getting banned too. Twitter has come under intense scrutiny in recent months by critics who say the platform doesn’t do enough to crack down on harmful white supremacist rhetoric.
- Amazon says it’s cutting its Prime 2-day shipping guarantee to just one day. The evolution will happen over the next year, and improvements in its supply chain and logistics will result in an $800 million investment.
- Sources told the New York Times that the FTC is weighing up what constraints to put on Facebook’s privacy practices. One member of the commission reportedly wants to individually punish Mark Zuckerberg.
- The CEO of DataCamp is leaving his role “indefinitely” after a sexual misconduct allegation from a former employee came to light. Earlier this month, DataCamp disclosed that an executive made “uninvited physical contact” with an employee in October 2017 which sources told Business Insider was CEO Jonathan Cornelissen.
- There’s a new “Mario Kart” game coming to smartphones this summer, and Android users will be able to try it first for free. Nintendo is now letting Android users sign up for a closed beta test; the beta will run from May 22 to June 4.
- Facebook is looking down the barrel of a $2.2 billion fine for storing millions of passwords insecurely. Europe’s default privacy regulator for Facebook will investigate whether Facebook broke the law after the social media company admitting to storing millions of passwords in plain text.
- India has lifted its ban on TikTok, but the app lost at least 2 million users. TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance claimed the app lost 1 million users a day due to the ban.
