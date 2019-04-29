- source
- Jerod Harris/Getty Images for GUESS
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.
- Apple is reportedly cracking down on popular apps that help customers curtail their screen-time usage. The push roughly coincides with the tech giant’s stated commitment to helping customers and parents limit their technology usage through its own Screen Time feature.
- Senior Apple executive Phil Schiller told a user in a lengthy email that the reason Apple had cracked down on the apps was because they had too much control over a user’s device. That kind of control put user security at risk, Schiller wrote, according to MacRumors.
- Slack, the buzzy workplace-chat platform last valued at over $7 billion, filed the paperwork on Friday to publicly list its shares through a direct listing. The company has been loss-making for the last three years, and warned it may never turn a profit.
- Uber is seeking to raise more than $10.3 billion in its initial public offering at a valuation as high as $90 billion. In its S-1 filing on Friday, the company also disclosed a $500 million investmentfrom PayPal.
- A female engineer at Google said company’s reporting system for workplace issues discouraged her from filing a complaint about a male coworker’s disturbing obsession with her feet, ultimately leading her to seek psychiatric help. Lea Coligado – a female engineer on the Google Maps team who identifies as Filipina – said that the “white man in his 50s” first took to her feet one night during a three-hour ride home on one of the company’s chartered shuttle buses.
- Facebook is suing a New Zealand company and three of its directors for allegedly selling fake likes, views, and followers to Instagram users. Facebook said in its lawsuit that the company and its directors made at least $9.4 million from selling fake engagement on Instagram.
- Apple has reportedly held discussions with Intel about buying parts of its smartphone modem chip division. The talks stalled around the time Apple and Qualcomm announced a six-year license agreement and agreed to drop all litigation against one another.
- Baltimore IT and consulting firm Catalyte may go public in the next year, its CEO Jason Hsu told Business Insider. Catalyte has become known for its unusual hiring practices, using an algorithm to hire former fast food workers and truck drivers and turning them into software engineers.
- Elon Musk and the SEC reached an agreement requiring him to have an ‘experienced securities lawyer’ preapprove his tweets about Tesla’s business. The settlement followed an August 2018 tweet from Musk saying he had obtained the funding necessary to take Tesla private at $420 per share.
- The FBI raided microbiome testing startup uBiome’s San Francisco offices on Friday. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the raid, reports that the FBI is investigating uBiome’s billing practices.
